ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's 'THE GRIO' PRESENTS SPECIAL SIMULCAST OF 'ABC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE'

Allen Group's television/digital media theGrio announces special live television simulcast of the upcoming ABC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE on Tuesday, September 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on theGrio Cable Televison Network

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Allen Media Group (AMG) television and digital media platform theGrio ( ), proudly announces its special television simulcast of the upcoming ABC NEWS PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: RACE FOR THE WHITE HOUSE on Tuesday, September 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on theGrio Cable Television Network. The debate between presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. ABC's World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis will serve as moderators.

TheGrio's simulcast cable television special, and news coverage on theGrio, are aimed at informing and empowering Black America ahead of the crucial 2024 presidential election. Leading up to the debate and immediately following the simulcast, theGrio will kick off its special coverage with insightful analysis on theGrio from April Ryan, Michael Harriot, Touré, Gerren Gaynor and Natasha S. Alford.

“TheGrio is a vital source of news and comprehensive analysis of America's political landscape and what is at stake for our entire nation,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“We hope that viewers will tune in and watch the debate on theGrio Cable Television Network, and the analysis on thegrio, to become better informed as they prepare to vote in the upcoming presidential election.”

About TheGrio

TheGrio ( ) is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front lines who inspire us every day, and to bringing fresh perspectives that buck convention because there's more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, theGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything that matters to the Black community. Recently nominated for 3 NAACP Image Awards, theGrio has also been recently honored with several other awards, including 2 Silver Signal Awards, a Gold Lovie Award, and a Shorty Impact Award for Best Podcast. These honors highlight the platform's dedication to delivering exceptional content that resonates with a diverse audience. In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform focuses on curating exciting digital content and has over 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio Television Network is available nationwide via Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream via mobile apps Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and AppleTV.

