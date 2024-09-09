Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Directs Doctors To Resume Work Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On hearing a suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College, the Supreme Court on Monday directed protesting doctors to resume work by 5 pm tomorrow and asked the CBI to file a fresh file fresh status report during the next hearing, which is on Sepemter 17.





The Supreme Court has directed protesting doctors to resume work by 5 pm Tuesday, no adverse action if they resume duty. However the top court cautioned if continuous abstention from work continues then disciplinary action can be taken against them.

West Bengal govt assures SC that if protesting doctors resume work, no action, including punitive transfers, shall be taken against them.

Supreme Court also directed that necessary conditions should be created for safety and security of doctors in hospitals with the availability of toilet facilities for both males and females among others.

Supreme Court directs that CISF has to ensure all necessary safety measures are taken and not to allow anyone to enter into emergency ward without valid I-Cards in RG Kar hospital.

SC directs to remove all photos of the victim from social media immediately.

The top court also directed the DMs, SPs in W Bengal to take stock of situation to ensure safety, security of govt medical colleges. The SC also asked the CBI to file a fresh file fresh status report during the next hearing.



Here's the look at the top updates:

On August 22, the Supreme Court sharply criticized the Kolkata Police for the delay in registering a case regarding the unnatural death of a woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital. The court found the delay and procedural timeline "extremely disturbing" and questioned the sequence of events.

Previously, the Supreme Court had established a 10-member National Task Force (NTF) to develop a protocol for safeguarding doctors and healthcare workers.

Describing the incident as "horrific," the court also condemned the state government for delaying the FIR and allowing thousands to vandalize the hospital.

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

(To be updated further)



