Reducing Stress To Purifying Blood: 5 Powerful Health Benefits Of Indian Tulsi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From stress reduction to blood purification, here are the 5 powerful benefits of Indian Tulsi.



Tulsi reduces uric acid in the body naturally as it is rich in antioxidants, reduces free radicals in the body, and supports kidney function.



Tulsi has several antimicrobial properties which makes it effective against bacterial and infections.



Tulsi helps with blood purification as it promotes the removal of toxins and supports liver and overall body function.



Tulsi helps regulate cortisol levels which helps with stress reduction, promotes relaxation, and reduces anxiety.



As tulsi has antibacterial and antiviral properties, it helps fight infections in the body and promotes the immune function of the body.

