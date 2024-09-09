MUDA Land Scam: Another Complaint Filed Against CM Siddaramaiah And Govt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Social activist Snehamai Krishna has once again raised serious allegations against Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah, who is already embroiled in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scandal. Krishna has submitted a fresh complaint to the Governor, accusing Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathy Siddaramaiah, of illegally receiving 14 sites from MUDA.

In his latest complaint, Snehamai Krishna alleges that the Chief Minister deliberately hid a crucial report from the Technical Advisory Committee dated November 3, 2023. The complaint asserts that this concealment has led to the loss of thousands of crores in government assets. According to Krishna, officials failed to recover these valuable assets, and the original report was suppressed in favour of a different one submitted to the Governor.

Krishna's complaint also targets former Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal and current Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, accusing them of neglecting their duties to protect government property and instead serving political interests. The complaint demands immediate action against these senior officials.

The Technical Advisory Committee's report, which condemned the illegal 50:50 site-sharing arrangement, was allegedly covered up. Although Dinesh Kumar, the former MUDA President, has been suspended, he has also complained to the Governor, urging action against officials who failed to reclaim the improperly allotted sites.