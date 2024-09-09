Husband, Wife Critically Injured In J&K Highway Accident
(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) A husband-wife couple was critically injured in a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Kulgam district on Monday, Police said.
Police said that the accident occurred at the Malpora Chowk on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Kulgam when a tempo hit the scooty the couple were riding.
Both the husband and wife suffered serious head injuries in the accident.
"They were shifted to the government medical college (GMC) hospital in Anantnag town for treatment. The couple has been identified as Sajad Ahmad Naikoo and his wife, Flory Jan," a police official said, adding that a case has been registered in this incident at the Mirbazaar police post.
"The tempo driver has been arrested and the tempo has been seized," the official added.
