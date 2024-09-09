Clean Motion Strengthens Team To Increase Production Capacity – Martin Ericson Appointed Head Of Launch Management & Mechanical Engineering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clean Motion AB, which develops and manufactures electric with a focus on efficiency and sustainability, announces that Martin Ericson is assuming the role of Head of Launch Management & Mechanical Engineering as of today. This strategic recruitment marks an important step in the company's journey to scale up production and meet the growing demand for EVIG.



Jonsered, Sverige – 2024-09-09 . Clean Motion AB strengthens its team with the addition of Martin Ericson, who assumes the role of Head of Launch Management & Mechanical Engineering. Martin, who most recently ran his own consultancy in product development and quality management, has a background in the automotive and aerospace industries. He previously held a leadership role at the clean technology company Azelio, with site responsibility and oversight of installation and testing. Prior to that, Martin spent over a decade at SAAB Automobile, focusing on body and exterior system design, and worked at GKN Aerospace for 15 years, where he was involved in product development, manufacturing processes, and production management.

Martin Ericson expresses great enthusiasm about joining Clean Motion: – "It is incredibly exciting to become part of the team during this expansive phase. With a vehicle like EVIG, which boasts world-leading energy efficiency and a strong focus on sustainability, we are perfectly positioned in the current market. My experience in product development, industrial production, and the initiation of production processes is directly applicable to the stage the company is in right now."

Martin continues: – "Now we will scale up production at the Jonsered factory, where we have all the conditions in place to quickly increase capacity and meet demand. I also see great potential for expansion through licensing and third-party production in other markets."

Clean Motion is in a strong growth phase, and the recruitment of Martin Ericson is an important step in the company's long-term strategy to increase production capacity and ensure top-quality output from the start. With a well-designed and easy-to-build product like EVIG, the company has excellent potential to scale up production quickly, further strengthening Clean Motion's position in the global market for sustainable transport solutions.

Ulf Rask, CEO of Clean Motion, comments on the recruitment of Martin Ericson:

– "Recruiting someone with Martin's experience and expertise is a great recognition for Clean Motion and a confirmation that we are on the right track. His solid background in both the automotive and aerospace industries, along with his expertise in production management, will accelerate our growth. Martin will play a central role in our ongoing journey towards establishing the market's most energy-efficient and sustainable transport vehicle."

With the recruitment of Martin, Clean Motion looks forward to further strengthening its technical team and implementing its ambitious expansion plans. The company is firmly committed to leading the development of sustainable mobility, and with its scalable production model, it is ready to meet both current and future demand for innovative electric vehicles.

For further information please contact:

Ulf Rask, CEO

Clean Motion AB

Phone: +46 708 788 930

Email: ...

ABOUT CLEAN MOTION AB

Clean Motion AB is a Swedish company that manufactures and sells truly sustainable vehicles for cities. The vehicles are locally produced and based on energy and resource efficiency to maximize the adoption of electric vehicles globally. The company's vision is to offer city mobility powered by solar energy and therefore provide lightweight electric vehicles with low energy consumption to meet the urban transportation challenges of the 21st century

Clean Motion AB is listed on the First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Stockholm. The Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please visit:

