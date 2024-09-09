Representatives from G7 urge national legislatures to shape future of AI

(MENAFN) At the conclusion of the G7 Speakers' Meeting in Verona, Italy, representatives from the Group of Seven (G7) countries underscored the crucial role of national legislatures in shaping the future of artificial intelligence (AI) and enhancing cyber-security. This three-day summit brought together parliamentary leaders from the G7 member states—Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan—as well as the European Parliament speaker, to discuss these pivotal issues.



The statement from the meeting highlighted that each nation's parliament must play a significant role in crafting the governance framework for AI. This framework aims to ensure the responsible use of AI technologies while upholding shared principles and rights. Additionally, parliaments are tasked with fostering public awareness about AI and supporting ongoing discussions about its impact on the labor market.



Italy, which holds the G7 presidency this year, has been advocating for the development of international standards for AI, reflecting its commitment to establishing a cohesive global approach to these emerging technologies. The meeting also addressed broader themes of geopolitical security and development, underscoring the multifaceted nature of the challenges facing the international community.



The discussions at the summit emphasize the importance of collaborative efforts among G7 nations to address the complex issues surrounding AI and cyber-security. By involving national legislatures in these conversations, the G7 aims to create a robust and informed governance structure to navigate the evolving technological landscape.

