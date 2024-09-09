(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fruit Beverages in the U.S. Through 2028: Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Against a backdrop of topline global fruit beverage trends, this report from Beverage Marketing Corporation provides in-depth coverage of the U.S. fruit beverage market and its key sub-segments including juices, juice blends, fruit drinks, refrigerated, shelf stable, concentrates and organic. It also breaks out nectars and super-premium juice and offers other key splits such as flavor by type, distribution channel break-outs, not-from-concentrate vs. from-concentrate, etc. Company and brand data is provided. Includes consumer demographics, ad expenditures and more. Five-year U.S. market forecasts are provided for the fruit beverage category and its sub-segments, flavors, packaging, regions, sales channels data etc.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with an executive summary highlighting key developments and a detailed discussion of the leading fruit beverage companies. Also includes coverage of powdered fruit drinks and the organic fruit beverage markets.



Data through 2023 and market projections through 2028. More than 175 Excel tables plus an executive summary detailing trends and comprehensive profiles of leading companies, their brands and their strategies.

This year's edition includes five-year forecasts on a broad range of topics, making it an even better tool for spotting trends and opportunities in the fruit beverages industry and determining where to focus future resources for maximum success.

Questions answered in this in-depth market report include:



Which companies and brands in the United States experienced growth in 2023 and which did not?

How much fruit juice is consumed per capita in the United States and how has this changed in recent years? How does this compare to fruit drink consumption?

How did the various market segments perform in 2023, and how are they like to develop over the next five years?

Which flavors of fruit beverages are growing the fastest? How will flavor by flavor market share trends shift over the next five years? How will fruit drink flavor trends differ from pure fruit juice trends? How will shelf stable flavor trends differ from chilled?

Which segment of the market is expected to perform better through 2028 - juices or drinks? Which nations ship the most fruit juices to the U.S. and where are the leading destinations for U.S. juice?

The report surveys the landscape of this stalwart beverage category, with volume, retail dollar, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.

All aspects of the market are considered, including segmentation by package size, distribution channels, flavor and processing method. Powdered and organic statistics are included along with advertising and demographic data. Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of all facets of the market including:



Historical and current statistics and BMC's exclusive projections on multiple facets of the market.

A look at the U.S. regional markets, with past, current and future volume and growth of fruit juice and fruit drinks.

Detailed profiles and analysis of the leading companies and brands , discussions of their marketing activities and distribution strategies as well as company and brand sales and volume data. Coverage includes Tropicana (now majority owned by PAI), PepsiCo, Coca-Cola/Minute Maid, Ocean Spray, Keurig Dr Pepper, Florida's Natural Growers, Welch's, Brynwood Partners (Juicy Juice and Sunny Delight), The Kraft Heinz Company, Tree Top, The Wonderful Company and Lassonde Industries and more.

Company and brand historical and current data includes: Coca-Cola/Minute Maid brands : Minute Maid, Simply Orange, Minute Maid Single-Serve, Hi-C, Honest Juice Drinks, Five Alive etc; PAI Brands : Tropicana Pure Premium, Tropicana Value/Cold-fill, Naked Juice, Tropicana Chilled Drinks, Tropicana Light (formerly Trop50), Dole Chilled, Tropicana and Dole Frozen Concentrate, Tropicana 100% Chilled Juice; Refresco; Ocean Spray; Keurig Dr Pepper brands : Hawaiian Punch (Warehouse), Snapple, Mott's, Hawaiian Punch (DSD), Mistic, Nantucket Nectars, etc; Kraft brands : Capri Sun, Kool-Aid, Country Time; Harvest Hill brands: Sunny D, Juicy Juice, Veryfine; Florida's Natural Growers; Welch's; Roll International (POM Wonderful); Bolthouse; Arizona Juice; Apple & Eve/Northland; Martinelli; Calypso; Tree Top; PepsiCo brands: Twister, Lipton Brisk Juice Drinks, Dole Single-Serve, Lipton Brisk Lemonade, SoBe; Tampico; Old OrchardandBug Juice.

Data on shelf-stable, from-concentrate and not-from-concentrate juices, frozen concentrate and chilled, ready-to-serve fruit beverages, nectars and super-premium juice through 2028.

Fruit juice and drink volume by flavor and container type through 2028.

Statistics on imported and exported fruit juices by flavor and country of origin and country of destination.

Advertising expenditures of the leading companies and a look at category spending by media type (including internet advertising).

Consumer demographic profiles comparing consumers of key brands.

An overview of the powdered and organic fruit beverages segments and the key players. Five-year projections for the fruit beverage market including sub-segments, flavor trends, packaging, regions, sales channels and more.

Key Topics Covered:

The U.S. Fruit Beverage Market



Fruit Beverages' Share of U.S. Multiple Beverage Market Volume 2018 versus 2023

Beverage Category Volume Trends 2023

Volume Share of Multiple Beverage Market by Category, 2023

Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Growth 2017 - 2023

Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2018 versus 2023

Fruit Beverage Volume and Wholesale Dollar Growth Trends by Segment 208 - 2023

Fruit Beverage Per Capita Consumption 1999 - 2023 Fruit Beverage Regional Volume Shares 2023

Fruit Beverage Categories and Trends



Competitive Landscape

Notable New Products in 2023 and 2024

Leading Fruit Beverage Companies by Volume 2023

Leading Fruit Beverage Companies' Share of Volume, 2018 and 2023

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Volume 2023

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands' Share of Volume 2018 and 2023

Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2023

Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2018 and 2023

Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2023

Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2018 and 2023

Fruit Beverage Gallonage by Segment 2023

Share of Fruit Beverage Volume by Segment 2018 and 2023

Superpremium Juice Volume 2018 - 2023

Fruit Juice Volume by Flavor 2023

Fruit Juice Share of Volume by Flavor 2018 and 2023

Fruit Drink Volume by Flavor 2023

Fruit Drink Share of Volume by Flavor 2018 and 2023

Imported Fruit Juice by Volume 2023

Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Flavor 2018 and 2023

Imported Fruit Juice by Country of Origin 2023

Imported Fruit Juice Volume Share by Country of Origin 2018 and 2023

Exported Fruit Juice Volume 2018 - 2023

Fruit Beverages by Distribution Channel 2023

Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2018 and 2023

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Advertising Spending 2023

Leading Fruit Beverage Brands by Share of Advertising Spending 2023

Fruit Beverage Advertising Spending by Media 2023 Fruit Beverage Advertising Share by Media 2018 and 2023

Outlook and Future



Projected Fruit Beverage Wholesale Dollar and Volume Compound Annual Growth 2003 - 2028

Projected Volume Share of Fruit Juice versus Fruit Drinks 2023 and 2028

Projected Share of Fruit Juice Volume by Segment 2023 and 2028

Projected Share of Fruit Drink Volume by Segment 2023 and 2028

Fruit Beverage Volume and Share by Distribution Channel 2023 - 2028 Projected Fruit Beverage Volume Share by Distribution Channel 2023 and 2028

LEADING COMPANY PROFILES

Fruit Beverage Companies and Their Brands

PAI Partners



Tropicana

Naked Juice Izze

Coca-Cola Company/Minute Maid

Ocean Spray

PepsiCo



Twister

Lipton

Dole SoBe

Keurig Dr Pepper



Mott's USA Snapple Beverage Group

Florida's Natural Growers

Welch's

Brynwood Partners



Juicy Juice Sunny D

The Kraft Heinz Company

Tree Top, Inc.

Lassonde Industries Inc.



Apple & Eve Old Orchard Brands

The Wonderful Company

