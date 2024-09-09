Immunovant Provides Update On Graves’ Disease Development Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



High dose batoclimab achieved 76% response rate in patients uncontrolled on antithyroid drugs (ATDs) at week 12

High dose batoclimab achieved 56% ATD-Free response rate in patients uncontrolled on ATDs at week 12

Strong correlation observed between degree of IgG lowering and clinical outcomes yields potential best-in-class and first-in-class opportunity for IMVT-1402 in Graves' (GD)

Real world claims data indicates 25-30% of Graves' Disease patients per year are uncontrolled on ATDs with minimal to no existing therapeutic options representing an attractive commercial opportunity with limited competition IND cleared with initiation of IMVT-1402 pivotal trial in GD expected by calendar year end

NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT) , a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today reported positive results from the Phase 2a trial of batoclimab in Graves' Disease. Immunovant also disclosed data from several proprietary market research studies that showed a consistent unmet need among ATD treated patients who are intolerant to, uncontrolled on or relapsed after ATDs. Finally, Immunovant also announced alignment with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Investigational New Drug Application (IND) clearance with initiation of a pivotal trial of IMVT-1402 in GD expected by December 31, 2024.

As previously disclosed, the batoclimab phase 2a trial in uncontrolled GD enrolled patients who were hyperthyroid despite ATD therapy. Participants in the trial received 12 weeks of high dose batoclimab, 680 mg weekly by subcutaneous injection (SC) followed by 12 weeks of lower dose batoclimab, 340 mg weekly SC. At the end of the first 12 weeks, participants experienced a mean IgG reduction of 77% leading to a 76% Response rate (defined as T3 and T4 falling below the upper limit of normal (ULN) without increasing the ATD dose). In addition, by the end of 12 weeks of higher dose batoclimab, 56% achieved an ATD-Free Response (defined as T3 and T4 falling below the ULN and the patient simultaneously tapering completely off their ATD). Despite benefiting from a lower starting IgG level after 12 weeks of 680mg therapy, during Weeks 13 to 24, the lower 340mg dose of batoclimab resulted in mean IgG reduction of 65% (vs. 77% on 680mg dose) with a correspondingly lower responder rate of 68%. In addition, a lower ATD-Free Response rate of 36% was also observed in the second 12 weeks. Finally, patients who achieved at least a 70% IgG reduction at the end of the trial had nearly a threefold higher ATD-Free Response rate than those who did not (60% vs. 23%).

“We are thrilled to share these updates today which we believe validate a large and important degree of unmet medical need in patients uncontrolled on ATDs and which we believe demonstrate strong response rates in this same population,” said Pete Salzmann, M.D., chief executive officer of Immunovant.“We find the correlation between clinical response and IgG lowering impressive and believe this creates not only a potential first-in-class but also a potential best-in-class opportunity for IMVT-1402. We are very pleased to have aligned with the FDA on a pivotal trial design that we expect to initiate by the end of the year.”

