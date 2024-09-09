(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global for MicroLED Displays 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The MicroLED display market is poised for significant growth as this cutting-edge promises to revolutionize the display industry. As a cutting-edge display technology, MicroLEDs are gaining traction due to their superior brightness, efficiency, and potential for high-resolution displays with exceptional color accuracy. In the consumer sector, major players like and LG are expanding their MicroLED TV offerings, targeting the high-end market with large-format displays. These products, while still premium-priced, are becoming more accessible to affluent consumers.

Simultaneously, there's increasing interest in MicroLED technology for smaller devices such as smartwatches and AR/VR headsets, with companies like Apple rumored to be developing MicroLED displays for wearables. The automotive industry is another key driver of MicroLED adoption in 2024. Luxury car manufacturers are incorporating MicroLED displays in dashboard systems and heads-up displays (HUDs), leveraging the technology's high brightness and contrast ratios for improved visibility in various lighting conditions.

In the commercial display market, MicroLED video walls are gaining popularity for high-end retail, corporate, and public spaces due to their seamless appearance and impressive visual quality. However, challenges remain in mass production and cost reduction. While progress has been made in mass transfer techniques and yield improvements, MicroLED displays are still significantly more expensive than competing technologies like OLED and quantum dot-enhanced LCD.

Research and development efforts are intensifying, focusing on improving manufacturing processes, enhancing colour conversion techniques, and developing more efficient red MicroLEDs to complement the well-established blue and green variants. The market is also seeing increased collaboration between display manufacturers, semiconductor companies, and equipment suppliers to overcome technical hurdles and establish robust supply chains.

This comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis of the global MicroLED market, covering key technological developments, applications, and market forecasts from 2024 to 2035.

Report contents include:



Display market landscape, including OLEDs and quantum dots, to contextualize MicroLED's position and potential.

Key benefits of MicroLED technology.

Emerging role of additive manufacturing in MicroLED micro-display production.

Market Overview and Forecasts: market analysis detailing the various applications of MicroLED technology across consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, and augmented reality sectors.

Key market drivers and trends, as well as challenges and bottlenecks that may impact market growth.

Recent industry developments from 2020 to 2024.

Recent product innovations, with a particular focus on announcements made at major industry events such as CES and Display Week.

Global shipment forecasts for MicroLEDs, covering both unit sales and revenue projections up to 2035.

MicroLED configurations, types, and production methods, including integration techniques and transfer technologies.

Manufacturing processes, covering epitaxy, chip processing, and assembly technologies.

Colour conversion technologies, including phosphors, quantum dots, and novel approaches like perovskite quantum dots and graphene quantum dots.

Market segments and applications for MicroLED technology:



Consumer Electronics: Covering large flat panel displays, TVs, smartwatches, smartphones, and emerging applications in foldable and stretchable displays.



Automotive: MicroLEDs in cabin displays, head-up displays (HUDs), and exterior lighting and signaling.



Virtual and Augmented Reality: MicroLEDs in next-generation VR/AR headsets and smart glasses.



Medical and Biotechnology: Applications in surgical displays, implantable devices, and biosensing technologies.

Transparent Displays: Transparent MicroLED displays in smart windows and retail applications.

Key technical challenges facing the MicroLED industry.

Emerging opportunities, such as the potential for MicroLEDs in flexible and stretchable display applications.

Regional Analysis.

Comprehensive overview of the MicroLED supply chain.

Future Outlook and Emerging Trends:



Potential disruptive technologies that could impact MicroLED adoption.



Emerging applications in IoT and smart cities.



The role of artificial intelligence in optimizing MicroLED production and performance.

Sustainability considerations and the circular economy for MicroLED displays.

Competitive Landscape profiling 84 major companies in the MicroLED ecosystem, including:



Established display manufacturers.



Tech giants entering the space.



Specialized MicroLED startups.

Materials and component suppliers.

Each profile includes information on the company's MicroLED strategy, key products and innovations, and recent market activities.

Companies profiled include:



Apple



AU Optonics



GE (General Electric)



JBD



Kubos Semiconductor



Lextar



LG



MICLEDI Microdisplays



Mojo Vision



Porotech



Q-Pixel



QubeDot



Samsung



San'an



Seoul Semiconductor



Sharp



Smartkem



Sony



TCL



Toray



VueReal XCeleprint

This comprehensive market report on the global MicroLED display industry provides invaluable insights for:



Display manufacturers looking to enter or expand in the MicroLED market.

Component and materials suppliers serving the display industry.

Consumer electronics and automotive OEMs evaluating next-generation display technologies.

Investors and financial analysts tracking the display and advanced materials sectors.

Researchers and R&D professionals working on display innovations. Policy makers and industry associations shaping the future of display technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 REPORT AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 The MiniLED market

2.2 The MicroLED market

2.3 The global display market

2.4 Benefits of MicroLEDs

2.5 Additive manufacturing for microLED micro-displays

2.6 MicroLEDs applications

2.7 Market and technology challenges

2.8 Industry developments 2020-2024

2.9 Recent microLED display innovations

2.10 Market activity in China

2.11 Global shipment forecasts for MicroLEDs to 2035

2.12 Cost evolution roadmap

2.13 Competitive Landscape

2.14 Technology Trends

2.14.1 MicroLED Efficiency and Display Power Consumption

2.14.2 MicroLED Die Architecture

2.14.3 Driving

2.14.4 Colour

2.14.5 MiP

2.14.6 Tiling

2.14.7 Transparent, Flexible and Stretchable Displays

2.14.8 Microdisplays

2.14.9 Sensors

3 TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION

3.1 What are MicroLEDs?

3.2 MiniLED (mLED) vs MicroLED (LED)

3.2.1 Display configurations

3.2.2 Development

3.2.3 Types

3.2.4 Production

3.2.5 Comparison to LCD, OLED AND QD

3.2.6 MicroLED display specifications

3.2.7 Advantages

3.2.8 Tiled microLED displays

3.2.9 Costs

4 MANUFACTURING

4.1 Epitaxy and Chip Processing

4.2 Chip manufacturing

4.3 MicroLED Performances

4.4 Transfer, Assembly and Integration Technologies

5 DEFECT MANAGEMENT

5.1 Overview

5.2 Defect types

5.3 Redundancy techniques

5.4 Repair

6 COLOUR CONVERSION

6.1 Comparison of technologies

6.2 Full colour conversion

6.3 UV LED

6.4 Colour filters

6.5 Stacked RGB MicroLEDs

6.6 Three panel microLED projectors

6.7 Phosphor Colour Conversion

6.8 Quantum dots colour conversion

6.9 Quantum wells

6.10 Improving image quality

7 LIGHT MANAGEMENT

7.1 Overview

7.2 Light capture methods

7.3 Micro-catadioptric optical array

7.4 Additive manufacturing (AM) for engineered directional emission profiles

8 BACKPLANES AND DRIVING

8.1 Overview

8.2 Technologies and materials

8.2.1 TFT materials

8.2.2 OLED Pixel Driving

8.2.3 TFT Backplane

8.2.4 Passive and active matrix addressing

8.2.5 RGB Driving Schemes for MicroLED Displays

8.2.6 Active Matrix MicroLED Displays with LTPS Backplanes

9 MARKETS FOR MICROLEDS

9.1 Consumer Electronic Displays

9.2 Biotech and Medical

9.3 Automotive

9.4 VR, AR and MR

9.5 Transparent Displays

10 SUPPLY CHAIN

11 COMPANY PROFILES (84 COMPANY PROFILES)

