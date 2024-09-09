Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly Report On Share Buybacks
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 2 September 2024 – 6 September 2024
On 15 August 2024, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 150 million, as described in company announcement no. 40/2024.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 36:
|
| Number of shares bought
| Average
purchase price
| Amount (DKK)
| Accumulated, last announcement
| 1,415,345
| 12.01
| 16,999,102
| 2 September 2024
| 23,679
| 12.25
| 290,051
| 3 September 2024
| 199,771
| 12.22
| 2,440,243
| 4 September 2024
| 20,000
| 12.16
| 243,106
| 5 September 2024
| 8,833
| 12.22
| 107,964
| 6 September 2024
| 221,869
| 12.24
| 2,715,876
| Total, week number 36
| 474,152
| 12.23
| 5,797,240
| Accumulated under the program
| 1.889,497
| 12.06
| 22,796,342
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 26,617,441 own shares corresponding to 1.73 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Attachments
AS 47 2024 - Transactions under share buyback program
Alm Brand_Share buyback week #36 2024
