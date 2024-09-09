Prana Life Sciences Acquires Rudhra Info Solutions (RIS)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MALVERN, PA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Prana Life Sciences, a leading provider of innovative life sciences solutions dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for patients and their families, today announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire the Life Sciences division of Rudhra Info Solutions (RIS), a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Implementation Company with specialization in Healthcare and Life Sciences industries.

Established in 2012, RIS is headquartered in Chennai, India with offices in New Jersey, US, and Bangalore, India. RIS is a trusted service provider to some of the world's leading Life Sciences brands, including Fortune 500 companies. The combined company will leverage its presence globally in the USA, India, UK, and Canada.

This strategic acquisition enables Prana to strengthen its service offerings across the Life Sciences and Healthcare domains by integrating RIS's expertise in CRM implementation and healthcare technologies. The merger is part of Prana's broader vision to offer comprehensive solutions that bridge healthcare innovation with cutting-edge technology to deliver enhanced outcomes for patients, healthcare providers, and stakeholders.

“This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Prana Life Sciences, allowing us to leverage the technological expertise and deep CRM expertise in commercial domain knowledge that RIS brings to the table. By combining our strength in the R&D and Commercial space, we can accelerate our efforts to deliver top-tier holistic solutions in the life sciences sector, empowering healthcare providers and patients alike,” said Giridhar Masireddy, Co-founder and CEO, Prana Life Sciences.

RIS brings to Prana, domain experts with commercial, medical, and digital marketing for the Life Sciences industry. Backed by a team of data scientists, RIS is at the forefront of the technological developments and trends. It has a strong focus on Data & AI , and the ability to bridge and integrate business logic and technology , driving insights for ultimately better health outcomes.

“This acquisition will allow us to expand our footprint globally and leverage cutting-edge AI technologies to solve the critical problems faced by the industry to bring medicines faster to the market,“ said Bhaskar Kende, Co-founder and COO, Prana Life Sciences,“We are excited to welcome RIS team to the Prana family.”

Commenting on the merger, Gunasekhar Padarthi, founder and the CTO, of RIS, said that“the opportunities ahead of us are phenomenal with this merger. The cross-selling opportunities between the R&D and Commercial clients will allow the company to grow faster. The strong technical team at RIS will bring solutions for both commercial and for R&D clients.“

About Prana Life Sciences

Prana Life Sciences (PLS) is a next generation Life Sciences Information Technology, Full Managed Services company that aims to Elevate Life. The company offers AI and automation based, comprehensive validation, migration, integration, and consulting services. It specializes in streamlining clinical, quality, regulatory and commercial processes with global GxP compliance.

It has expertise in implementing a variety of Life Sciences IT technologies such as: Veeva, Medidata, Salesforce, SAS, and SAP to help reduce regulatory risk and improve operational efficiencies. From bespoke IT services to ready-to-implement IT solution, Prana Life Sciences has the best of breed custom solution at hand.

About Rudhra Info Solutions (RIS)

Rudhra Info Solutions (RIS) is a CRM Implementation company specializing in Life Science and Healthcare technologies. RIS focuses on leveraging its domain expertise, data science capabilities, and cutting-edge AI technologies to provide advanced CRM and digital marketing solutions that improve patient care and commercial outcomes for healthcare organizations.

