Scudder Roofing Ranked As One Of The Nation's Top 150 Roofing Contractors

"It's an honor to be ranked on Roofing Contractor Magazine's annual Top Contractor list, and we are so incredibly grateful for our customers and dedicated team," said Jennifer Scudder, CEO and president of the Scudder Roofing company based in Marina, CA. "We work towards 100% customer satisfaction every single day on every project we're a part of, and we truly appreciate the recognition for everything we have accomplished over the past 42+ years working in our community.”



Scudder Roofing, founded in 1982, is a full-service residential and commercial roofing operation serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Benito counties, with 60% of roof replacement and repair work derived from residential and 40% from commercial. Scudder provides expertise in all major brands and types of roofing in addition to waterproofing, custom guttering, sheet metal, solar, and more. Well known for exacting standards and a sterling reputation, Scudder Roofing has a long, local history and is a company built on a tradition of uncompromising quality, including a significant commitment to customer care.

"Our installers are factory-trained and certified, and they follow stringent safety procedures to ensure each job meets our high standards for excellence and care for each customer," Scudder said. "This recognition is a testament to our entire skilled team and our companywide commitment to customer satisfaction."



The Top 150 Roofing Contractor ranking from Roofing Contractor Magazine signifies Scudder Roofing has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to quality, dedication to detail, hard work, and first-class customer care.



For additional information:

Call 831-373-7212 or visit the Scudder Roofing Company, 3342 Paul Davis Drive, Marina, CA.



About Scudder Roofing



Scudder Roofing is a locally owned, commercial, and residential roofing installation company founded in 1982. Based in Marina, California, Scudder utilizes the most advanced roofing installation methods, materials, and equipment, including a sophisticated fleet of trucks and a state-of-the-art products showroom. Scudder Roofing specializes in roofing replacement, repair, maintenance, siding, custom gutters, waterproofing, and solar power installations with sister company Scudder Solar. Scudder's skilled employees are dedicated to the highest standards of craftsmanship, safety, and customer service, and they receive ongoing training on techniques that exceed industry standards.





About Roofing Contractor Magazine:



Roofing Contractor is the premier magazine for roofing contractors. Each month, relevant information covering the latest trends in the roofing industry, as well as safety, business, and legal concerns, is addressed. Our editorial reaches a national audience and covers all residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional roofing aspects.

