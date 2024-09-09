Hot, Misty Weather Expected Today : Meteorology Department
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be misty at places at first, becoming hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km/ 3km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.
Area High Tide
Low Tide
Max
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Doha
08:56 - 18:32
02:27 - 15:09
41
Mesaieed
10:14 - 19:16
02:52 - 16:05
41
Wakrah
09:46 - 19:59
02:50 - 15:51
38
Al Khor
19:14 - 08:21
14:49 - 02:16
45
Ruwais
08:21 - 20:34
02:16 - 14:54
38
Dukhan
01:48 - 14:00
07:40 - 20:29
38
Abu Samra
01:23 - 13:30
07:15 - 19:35
41
Sunrise: 05:17 LT
Sunset: 17:43 LT
