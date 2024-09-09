Leading With Impact: Premier Provider Of Coir-Based Products, Salike, Reaches New Heights In Its Sustainability Journey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- CoirProducts PR teamLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salike® continues to reach new heights in delivering high-quality sustainable solutions for the erosion control and horticultural sector. Providing UK's largest and most innovative coir portfolio since the founding of its retail brand, co, Salike® has taken ambitious steps to promote socially and environmentally responsible practices throughout its operations.Achieving carbon neutrality through rigorous emissions reportingWhile coir is an eco-friendly by-product of the coconut farming industry, Salike® commitment to sustainability has earned it the proud distinction of being a carbon-neutral company. Salike® attained carbon neutrality in 2023. The company was recognised for demonstrating its commitment to environmental responsibility by complying with the requirements of ISO 14064-1:2018. As such, Salike® has been verified in accordance with the specifications of ISO 14064-3:2019 for its organisation-level GHG statement. To meet ISO standards,Salike® underwent a rigorous and detailed audit, setting in place a comprehensive system to measure, manage, and report the company's greenhouse gas emissions. With its GHG emissions independently verified by a third-party, in full compliance with ISO standards, Salike® sets itself apart in the industry by offering an innovative range of coir products that are both environmentally responsible and genuinely trusted.Advancing sustainability in all aspects of its operationsSalike® actively seeks innovative ways to reduce its carbon footprint and implements effective strategies to offset any emissions produced. Salike® continuously seeks ways to reduce its carbon footprint and implement strategies to offset any emissions.The company offsets its carbon footprint in accordance with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which further underscores its commitment to combating climate change and promoting global sustainability. With a deep commitment to advance sustainability in all aspects of its operation, Salike® ensures all its carbon footprints are accounted for and neutralised through collaborations with carbon offset programmes.Delivering honesty, integrity, and transparencyHeadquartered in the United Kingdom, Salike® takes great pride in ethically sourcing all its products from Sri Lanka. Salike® collaborates with Sedex, a global organisation dedicated to enhancing ethical business practices in supply chains. As part of this partnership, Salike® diligently completed the Sedex Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ), which evaluates its labour standards, health and safety practices, environmental performance, and business ethics.Through its association with Sedex, Salike® is committed to upholding high standards in labour rights, safety, environmental impact, and ethical business conduct, ensuring that its operations and supply chains remain transparent and responsible. Salike® is currently working towards completing Sedex's SMETA audit in further assessing and monitoring the company's ethical and responsible business practices, reinforcing its commitment to delivering honesty, integrity, and transparency to its partners and customers.Serving with purpose and fostering community developmentFurthermore, Salike® is also a member of The Organisation for Responsible Businesses (ORB). The company's dedication to social value is reflected in its work with local communities in both the UK and Sri Lanka. By fostering strong partnerships, the company supports fair wages and fair trade practices, provides sustainable livelihoods, and invests in community development projects.In a fast-changing industry, Salike's® continues to be driven by purpose, rather than profit. With a holistic approach that favours sustainability and community, Salike® ensures that its operations benefit the people it engages with, minimises environmental impact, and contributes to social and economic well-being.About the company: Salike, since its inception in 2015, has been supplying a range of sustainably coir based products to the UK market. The company has been operational globally for over two decades, primarily supplying goods in bulk to its end customers. Today, the Salike Group of Companies include its popular retail brand, co, CoirVitalGrow, CoirNutri, and UK's first and only exclusive carbon-neutral coir gardening range for children, co.

