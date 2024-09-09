Unicommerce Powers HealthKart’s E-commerce Operations

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

5th September 2024, Bengaluru: Omnichannel nutrition products retailer Bright Lifecare Private Limited, operating under the brand name HealthKart, has partnered with Unicommerce, one of India’s leading enablement SaaS platforms, to strengthen its e-commerce in multiple ways.



Healthkart has adopted Unicommerce’s Multi-channel Order Management and Warehouse Management Solutions to automate order processing and fulfillment through its own website and across multiple marketplaces for its nutritional products under brand names including MuscleBlaze, Gritzo, and HK Vitals.



It will also use Unicommerce’s Seller Management Panel to enable 400+ sellers on the Healthkart marketplace to fulfill orders directly from their respective location. The seller management panel facilitates HealthKart with a diverse range of sellers and vendors, expanding the product catalog for their platforms. This enables HealthKart to maximize sales while orders are fulfilled directly from the seller's location, resulting in significant cost and resource savings.



Utilizing Unicommerce's comprehensive suite of technology solutions, HealthKart is enabling different aspects of its e-commerce operations highlighting the growing importance of technology for a business.



Talking about its partnership, Siddharth Jain, Senior Vice President at HealthKart said, “We are a new-age brand with technology at our core. As the demand for health and fitness products continue to grow among Indian consumers, we are focused on embedding best-in-class technology solutions to enhance the experience and efficiency for our buyers, vendors and others users”



“Health & Fitness have become a prominent e-commerce segment and we are excited to be a part of HealthKart’s growth journey as their technology provider.” said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.



As of Q1 2025, Unicommerce serves 3600+ clients including D2C brands, retail and e-commerce companies as well as logistics provider firms. With 250+ technology & partner integrations, the company has achieved an annual transaction run rate of 850+ million order items managing 8300+ warehouses and 2950+ omni-enabled stores across geographies. Unicommerce eSolutions Limited is listed on National Stock Exchange of India (NSE: UNIECOM) and on the Bombay Stock Exchange. (BSE: 544227)





MENAFN09092024005232011781ID1108650732