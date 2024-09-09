ATMOSPHERE CORE SUMMIT OUTLINES FUTURE VISION FOR HOTELIER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fun of joy as members of Atmosphere Core's leadership team take a moment to share a momentary laugh together.

International Hospitality Leaders Gather In Mumbai To Address International Growth, South Asia Challenges, Future Trends & Align Universal Vision

- Mr Salil PanigrahiMUMBAI, INDIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In line with the group's pioneering approach to hospitality and continual evolution to become the leader in its class of hotels and resorts, on the 5th and 6th of September, Atmosphere Core held a senior leadership summit in Mumbai to debate and plan ahead strategic objectives and share the company's future vision.The Mumbai gathering seamlessly integrated the pioneering mindsets of the newly established India leadership team with senior colleagues and Board Executives from the Maldives as the group prepares to unveil 14 new properties in India over the next three years and deliver its ambitious strategy of 25 properties by 2025.Atmosphere Core's Group Managing Director Mr Salil Panigrahi comments on the summit event,“Today's summit transcended the subject of our mere expansion, what our Leadership team shared was our commitment to crafting a harmonious relationship between our people and properties.“Our vision is clear - to cultivate an immersive experience that elevates guest satisfaction while honouring local heritage and sustainability. Second to this, is our commitment to India and bringing employment, local economic growth and prosperity to the communities we operate within”, concluded Mr Panigrahi.Originating from the Maldives and considered possibly one of the fastest growing hospitality companies in the oceanic region, Atmosphere Core has established itself as a paragon of elegance and excellence in the hospitality sector. Expanding to an operation of nine private island resorts in just 10 years, the company is synonymous with capturing the resort market in the Indian Ocean through the introduction of its unique signature 'Holiday Plan' concept, which takes all-inclusive vacations to new levels of indulgence and experience.This pivotal meeting united stakeholders with Atmosphere Core's bold vision, fostering essential connections and strategic alignment. Attendees debated the evolving luxury hospitality landscape, addressing challenges and capitalising on opportunities in the post-pandemic renaissance.ENDSPhotograph Principles:Mr. Salil Panigrahi, Group Managing Director, Back row centreMr Mahapatra Managing Director - India, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka, Front row left centreMr. Shrikant Dash, Deputy Managing Director Corporate, Front row right centreMr. Dilip Ratha, Deputy Managing Director Finance & Treasury, Front row right endMr. Stephane LaguetteCh, ief Commercial Officer, Front row left endMs Manik, Vice President - Legal & Compliance, Back row left centreMs Collepardi, Vice President Sales & Marketing - COB & By Atmosphere, Back row left endMs Grimwood, Vice President -ELE|NA Spa, Back row right endMs Vemagiri, Head Learning & Development, back row right centre

Euan Blake

Atmosphere Core

9264080

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.