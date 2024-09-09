Kolkata Rape, Murder Case: SC Orders For Victim's Photo To Be Removed Online
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court directs that CISF has to ensure all necessary safety measures are taken and not to allow anyone to enter into emergency ward without valid I-Cards in RG Kar hospital.
SC directs to remove all photos of the victim from social media immediately.
Keep checking for more updates.
