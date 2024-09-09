JAM OFF 2024: The Ultimate Cross-Culture Extravaganza Kicks Off At Somerset Belt

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Supported by the Singapore Board (STB) as part of the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) 2024 JAM OFF 2024 will feature top regional and local artistes and performers in celebration of the race season

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - From 11-15 September 2024, JAM OFF, an ultimate cross-culture festival will make its international debut in Singapore as part of the Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) 2024. Set to complement the race season, JAM OFF encapsulates the festival's dynamic exchange of music and culture between Singapore and Hong Kong, China. As the Somerset Belt comes alive with the sounds and sights of this event, both locals and visitors will experience Orchard Road's renewed vibrancy with exciting activities across the Youth Park, 111 Somerset, Skate Park, and *SCAPE.Organised bya subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., JAM OFF aims to become one of the biggest street culture festivals in the region. 'We are excited to launch JAM OFF as part of GPSS and tap on the buzz of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 race season to showcase race-themed experiences and street culture through music and dance performances from regional artistes, F&B and merchandise pop-ups,' saidSupported by the, JAM OFF will contribute to the rejuvenation of Orchard Road, by introducing a vibrant mix of lifestyle experiences, enhancing Somerset sub-precinct's youthful atmosphere and further strengthening Orchard Road's position as a must-visit lifestyle destination for both locals and tourists.The Youth Park will transform into a race-themed entertainment hub from 13 to 15 September, offering over 20 hours of performances by top artists from Mainland and Hong Kong of China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Featured performers includeand more. Adding to the festive atmosphere,from Hong Kong, China,andfrom Singaporeand more will spin crowd-favourite beats and tunes throughout the event from 2.30pm till 9.30pm, ensuring non-stop entertainment for music and dance enthusiasts alike.Those who want a shot at fame can participate in JAM OFF VOICE, the blind auditions will start fromat Skate Park. The finalists will be announced on JAM OFF Official Instagram and Xiao Hong Shu (XHS) account on. The finals will be held onat Youth Park, and will be judged by renowned Singaporean artistes, and Indonesian Rapper. Dance enthusiasts won't be left out and can join the action at JAM OFF BEATS, a thrilling dance contest judged by veteran dancersand. Audiences can also witness electrifying battles between top dance crews likeFinalists will take to the main stage to compete for top honours.Fans ofandwill be able to meet the stars on. Held at *SCAPE, these sessions offer close-up interactions and photo opportunities with the artistes. For more details on the fan events and ticketing, please refer to the JAM OFF Official Instagram page.JAM OFF will feature street-style retail pop-ups from trendy Hong Kong street fashion brands. Singer, songwriter and actor, Pakho Chau will present an exclusive pop-up for his street brandat 111 Somerset.From, visitors to Skate Park can indulge in a range of specially curated fusion F&B offerings while being entertained by buskers from Mainland and Hong Kong of China and Singapore.For the full programme listing and details of JAM OFF 2024, please visit JAM OFF's Official Instagram Page.Hashtag: #JAMOFF2024

About Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd.

Destinations Network Tourism and Leisure Marketing Ltd. A Subsidiary of Shun Tak Holdings Ltd., is an event agency of the Group, specialising in curating one-of-a-kind experiences for global audiences. Based in Hong Kong, China, Destinations Network (DN) provides a comprehensive suite of services, seamlessly managing events from concept development to execution, and through to comprehensive marketing. Beyond its wide-ranging capabilities, DN also develops its own original IPs and event concepts spanning diverse sectors, from fashion and lifestyle to art and music. As a creative hub of endless possibilities, Destinations Network commits to deliver unique, exceptional and memorable experiences.



