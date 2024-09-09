Tanzania To Integrate Summit Of Future Inputs Into Vision 2050

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





DAR ES SALAAM, Sept 9 (NNN-DAILYNEWS) - TANZANIA has pledged to incorporate the recommendations from the coming Summit of the Future into its National Development Vision 2050, aligning national goals with global sustainability and inclusivity objectives.

The Summit of the Future, scheduled for Sept 22-23 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, will bring together world leaders to establish a new international consensus on enhancing the present and safeguarding the future.

To prepare for this, the UN-Tanzania has been collaborating with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the Ministry of State, President's Office (Planning and Investment) to gather input from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs ) and the public on their vision for the future.

During the wrap-up consultation event held at the UN-Tanzania Headquarters in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Noel Kaganda emphasised that the global summit coincides with Tanzania's preparation of Vision 2050, facilitating the integration of its recommendations.

The consultation event, which included representatives from various groups, including CSOs, people with disabilities (PWDs), youth and other citizens, resulted in a special report presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation and the Ministry of State, President's Office (Planning and Investment).

“The alignment between the Summit of the Future's recommendations and the Tanzania Development Vision 2050 provides us with a unique opportunity to harmonise our national goals with the global agenda,” said Ambassador Kaganda.

He noted that key recommendations from the summit include improving education, building economic infrastructure, upgrading health services and ensuring environmental sustainability. The consultations also highlighted the need for a more transparent and accountable government.

Ambassador Kaganda praised UN Tanzania for organising the multi-stakeholder consultations that produced the report for the upcoming summit.

Head of the UN Resident Coordinator's Office in Tanzania, Shabnam Mallick, commended the recommendations from CSOs, including youth-led organisations and assured that the UN will continue to ensure Tanzanian voices are heard.

She noted that UN Tanzania employed an inclusive approach, engaging participants from both Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

In an interview with the 'Daily News', Executive Director of the UN Associations Tanzania, Ibrahim Bakari reported that the consultations, which began in May and concluded on Sept 6, this year involved around 500 participants who shared their visions for the future.

Bakari highlighted that the Summit of the Future, concluding on Sept 23, will lead to the establishment of the Pact of the Future, a binding document to be ratified by nations worldwide as a foundation for building a common future. - NNN-DAILYNEWS