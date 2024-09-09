Yeelight Partners With Hisense TV At IFA 2024: A Leap Forward In Smart Lighting And TV Synchronization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeelight proudly announces a significant global partnership with Hisense TV, marking an exciting expansion of its smart lighting ecosystem. This collaboration is set to enhance user experiences, offering innovative lighting solutions that elevate the television viewing experience.

Showcasing Cutting-Edge

At IFA 2024, Yeelight is featuring its advanced lighting technology at the Hisense-VIDAA show area, with the Yeelight Cube and Yeelight Obsid Lightstrip demonstrating cutting-edge screen color synchronization. Visitors to Yeelight's booth will also witness these gadgets showcasing seamless integration with TV music synchronization.

Privacy Guaranteed: No Cameras or Microphones Needed

This global partnership introduces the Yeelight app integrated directly with Hisense TVs, enabling screen capture and music sync without the need for external cameras or microphones. This design ensures top-level privacy and security while delivering an immersive experience. The synchronization technology extends the movie world beyond the screen, enhances music ambiance, and elevates gaming excitement.

Beyond Backlights: A World Outside the Frames

While most brands limit TV backlighting to light strips, Yeelight offers a broader selection with products like the Yeelight Cube, Beam RGBIC Light Bar, and Obsid Lightstrip. These options provide a richer, more dynamic synchronization experience. The Cube Panels offer soft, diffused lighting to immerse your mood, while the Cube Spot creates an intense spotlight for a strong atmosphere. The Beam Light Bar, with its playful light effects, adds a unique touch to your viewing experience. The combination of these point, line, and surface lights creates a dynamic ambiance unmatched by other lighting solutions. Additionally, Yeelight's new RGB products at IFA 2024 are set to join the TV sync list with a gateway currently in development.

Special Giveaway and Booth Visit

To celebrate this collaboration, Yeelight is launching a special giveaway on social media. Hisense TV users are encouraged to participate for a chance to receive the Obsid Lightstrip firsthand. With its sleek black base, the Obsid Lightstrip blends seamlessly with the back of the TV, offering an elegant look while enhancing the ambiance.

Explore the latest in smart lighting technology and experience the future of TV synchronization at Yeelight's booth H1.2-325. Swing by for a chance to win a gift and see how Yeelight's innovative products can transform your viewing experience. For more details, visit Yeelight's official website at href="" rel="nofollow" yeeligh or follow on social media for updates.

