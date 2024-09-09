Mitrade Won 'Best Trading Tools' Award At Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Leading CFD broker, Mitrade , is honored to announce that it has received the "Best Trading Tools 2024" award at the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 (FMPS:24) held in Sydney. This prestigious award reaffirms Mitrade's success in its commitment to deliver well-integrated and user-friendly proprietary platform focusing on comprehensive tools and seamless trading experience for users.Hosted by FMevents, who have over a decade of experience in hosting industry-leading summits globally, the event was held in Sydney, Australia from August 27 to 29, 2024. The Finance Magnates Pacific Summit aimed to connect leading professionals and experts in the financial sectors across continents, offering a platform for thought leadership, networking, and showcasing the latest technological advancements in the industry.Vincent Hsu , General Manager at Mitrade Australia, said“We are honored to receive this recognition from Finance Magnates. We believe that the integration of our innovative platform with robust tools and market information provided to users in an intuitive interface is paramount to positive trading experience for users. Our commitment remains in focusing on innovations and development to set new standards in the industry, making trading accessible and efficient for users.”In 2024, Mitrade have also received numerous prestigious accolades in the industry for its trading platform and the trading user experience. These awards serve as a testament to Mitrade's dedication to delivering unparalleled trading solutions and services to its users.About Mitrade:Mitrade is a leading CFD broker offering clients access to a wide range of CFDs, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. Mitrade distinguishes itself in the industry with its award-winning proprietary platform that focuses on simple and intuitive interface, while integrating with robust trading tools, charts and real-time news to provide seamless trading experience well-suited to both new and seasoned traders. With the user-friendly interface and comprehensive analytical features, Mitrade commits to delivering seamless trading experience with technology innovations and client-centric approach.For media inquiries, please contact:Mitrade Media TeamE-mail: ...Website:Disclaimer statementsTrading OTC derivatives involves risk and may not be suitable for everyone, you could lose your entire capital. You do not own or have any rights to underlying assets. The information in this article is prepared for informational purposes and is general in nature. It does not consider your personal financial situation, objectives, or needs. Please consider whether you fall within our target market by reviewing our TMD and consider our PDS and other legal documents to understand the risks involved before using our services. The information in this article is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.Issued by Mitrade Global Pty Ltd. AFSL 398528.

