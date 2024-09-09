Rapper Prabh Deep On 'Khalbali Records': Character's Ideology Closely Mirrored My Own Life

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) Rapper, songwriter and producer Prabh Deep, who is making his debut as an in the upcoming musical drama show 'Khalbali Records', shared that the character's ideology closely mirrored his own life.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series brings its core theme of music to life through soulful soundtracks produced by the ace composer Amit Trivedi, along with unique indie tracks by Azadi Records.

While talking about his character in 'Khalbali Records', Prabh Deep said: "When Devanshu shared the script with me, I noticed that the character's ideology closely mirrored my own life, as depicted in 'Khalbali Records'. Since this is my debut as an actor, having such a relatable character made it easier for me to bring the role to life. The parallels between the script and my personal experiences helped me connect with and understand the character deeply.”

He further added: "Rap also gave me the freedom to express my feelings without holding back. That's why I started rapping. it provided a way to share my thoughts and emotions authentically, allowing me to communicate more genuinely and freely."

Set against the backdrop of rap and indie music culture, the series stars Ram Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Skand Thakur, Prabh Deep, Salonie Patel, EPR, and Kumar Varun.

'Khalbali Records' will be streaming on JioCinema Premium from September 12.

Meanwhile, Prabh Deepgained recognition after the release of his debut album 'Class-Sikh'. His song 'Suno' talks about the complex education system of India that leads to suicides and drug overdoses by the youth.

He has also sung the song 'Sherni', for the 2018 romantic drama 'Manmarziyaan' directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie starred Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

Prabh Deep has belted out the song 'Toofan Main', for the crime thriller series 'Paatal Lok', created by Sudip Sharma, and directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy. The series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi.