Speaker Of Albanian Parliament Meets Qatar's Ambassador

Tirana: Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Albania H E Elisa Spiropali met Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Albania H E Jabor bin Ali Al Dosari, yesterday. During the meeting, the two sides discussed relations of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

