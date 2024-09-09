Prime Minister Hosts Foreign Minister Of Liberia

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, yesterday met the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Liberia H E Sara Beysolow Nyanti, who is currently visiting the country. The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

