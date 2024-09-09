Permanent Mission Of Qatar, HBKU And WTO To Host Session At WTO Annual Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office and other international organisations in Geneva, in collaboration with the Unesco Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) and World Trade Organization (WTO), is set to host a high-profile session titled“Sustainable Trade and Entrepreneurship: Pathways to Re-globalization” at this year's WTO Public Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

Under the theme Re-Globalization: Better Trade for a Better World, the forum will focus on the pivotal role of trade facilitation in promoting sustainable development and entrepreneurship. The session, scheduled for September 12th, brings together an esteemed panel of experts to discuss the integration of sustainability into global trade practices and the promotion of sustainable entrepreneurship.

Key speakers include Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva H E Dr. Hend bint Abdalrahman Mohamed Al Muftah; Ahmed Al Sulaiti, Director of the Office of the State of Qatar to the WTO and other Economic Organisations in Geneva; Dr. Damilola S. Olawuyi (SAN), Professor and Associate Dean for Research, HBKU, and Unesco Chairholder on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, HBKU; Dr. Mena Hassan, Senior Trade Policy and Trade Facilitation Expert, WTO; and Elena Athwal, Research Associate, Unesco Chair on Environmental Law and Sustainable Development, and S.J.D. student, HBKU.

The session will explore actionable strategies to align global trade practices with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discussions will delve into innovative approaches for integrating sustainability into trade, addressing the challenges and opportunities in promoting sustainable entrepreneurship, and examining the role of digitalization and innovation in fostering inclusive trade practices.

In addition to these discussions, the session will explore how Qatar is embracing innovation to align its judicial processes with the SDGs, particularly SDG 16, which emphasises peace, justice, and strong institutions.