Pimm Fulfillment Expands Through Strategic Alliance With Dutyfreezone And Dutyfreefood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PIMM

Texas-based AI robotics and autonomous fulfillment company will help scale Pimm Fulfillment centers

LAREDO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pimm has announced a strategic alliance with DutyFreeZone and DutyFreeFood to scale DutyFreeZone Fulfillment with DFZ's fully autonomous 3PL model. DutyFreeZone is also investing an undisclosed sum in Pimm.

The Laredo, Texas-based autonomous fulfillment company will help scale DutyFreeZone Fulfillment centers.

“Our strategic alliance and investment with DutyFreeZone expand our footprint in the e-commerce space, helping to further scale Pimm Fulfillment offering across North America,” said Fernando Tejeda, Vice president of Pimm Supply Chain.“Pimm cutting-edge AI robotics and autonomous fulfillment systems will help DutyFreeZone streamline operations and unlock new opportunities for our customers.”

The Pimm Supply Chain will have more than 48 warehouses and fulfillment operations in North America and will processes 12 million shipments annually. The company has recently considered divesting its freight business to focus on its parcel and logistics business.

According to its website, Pimm currently has three fulfillment center“nodes” in the U.S. located in Los Angeles, Laredo - Texas and Trenton, New Jersey. Three additional nodes are planned to be launched in Miami, Chicago and Atlanta by 2025.

“We're thrilled to be engaging in this multifaceted alliance with a logistics industry leader like Pimm to pioneer and scale autonomous fulfillment,” said Reynald Vito Grattagliano founder and CEO of DutyFreeZone, in the release.“This collaboration will help enable Pimm to leverage DutyFreeZone fast and cost-effective fulfillment centers, powered by our next-generation intelligent general purpose warehouse robots and AI technology.”

About PIMM

PIMM is a parcel, courier, and consolidated freight shipping platform that offers its users the best value for money on the market through their comprehensive solution, companies and individuals can quote, ship and track their shipments in an agile and efficient way.

The company buys millions of shipping labels and airway bills from carriers like FedEx, UPS, and DHL at discounted rates, and then pass those savings on to its customers.

PIMM is not a franchise

Fernando Tejeda

PIMM

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.