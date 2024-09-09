FDF organises awareness session on integrated social services for family development

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Abu Dhabi, September 05, 2024: The Family Development Foundation (FDF), in cooperation with Majalis Abu Dhabi of the Citizens and Community Affairs Office, organised an informative session titled ‘Integrated Social Services for the Family in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’ at the Khalid bin Tanaf Al Menhali Council in Bani Yas.



The session aimed to highlight FDF’s extensive range of programs and services designed to bolster family stability and address various challenges faced by families. It also provided guidance on how to access and benefit from the Foundation’s offerings available at its centers in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.



Arafat Al-Kaabi, Head Family Consulting Department at FDF, introduced the session and stated, “The FDF is committed to achieving balance and stability within families, strengthening the connections between family members and their broader community. By offering a diverse range of services and programs, we equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to effectively address issues using scientific methods. This approach not only helps rebuild family life but also enhances the factors that support family protection and stability.”



Al-Kaabi further emphasized, “The FDF is dedicated to designing and implementing innovative community services and programs that address the needs of families and enhance their capabilities. This commitment supports family balance and stability while aligning with Abu Dhabi's vision and strategic plan.”



The session witnessed considerable engagement from the attendees, who expressed their appreciation for FDF’s efforts in supporting families and contributing to sustainable development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.





