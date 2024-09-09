Engel & Völkers Middle East Launches Development Services Department

(MENAFNEditorial) Engel & Völkers Middle East, known for its residential and commercial services in the premium segment, announces the launch of its new Development Services department, catering to the specific needs of developers, builders, and investors in the region.



As Dubai's real estate market continues its rapid growth, the demand for specialized services that can guide developers through this competitive landscape has never been greater. Engel & Völkers Development Services is poised to offer expert consultancy at every stage of the process, from land acquisition and concept creation to sales, marketing, and branding strategies.



Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East, emphasized the importance of this launch, stating, "As Dubai's real estate market continues to grow with new launches happening daily, we saw the growing need for a specialized service that could help developers navigate this competitive landscape. The timing is ideal for our Development Services department to offer the expertise required to create projects that not only stand out but also meet the high standards of quality and innovation that the market demands."



"Our focus is on partnering with those who are committed to building a reputation for excellence in the industry. Whether it's an emerging developer with a great vision or an established firm looking to build their portfolio, Engel & Völkers Development Services is equipped to provide the guidance and support necessary to bring their projects to life with exceptional results," added Hadi.



The new department stands apart within Engel & Völkers by offering a comprehensive range of services that cater specifically to the needs of developers. Unlike the Residential and Commercial divisions, which focus on sales and rental transactions, Engel & Völkers Development Services provides expert guidance throughout the entire development process. This includes strategic planning, market analysis, and innovative marketing approaches, ensuring that each project not only meets but exceeds market expectations.



This is a strategic extension of Engel & Völkers Middle East's mission to be the leading consultant in all aspects of real estate. By introducing this department, the company is leveraging decades of experience in both the residential and commercial sectors to provide comprehensive support to real estate developers. This new division will solidify Engel & Völkers' position as the go-to partner for all real estate needs in the region, contributing to the sustainable growth and development of the Middle East's real estate landscape.



Engel & Völkers Middle East’s Development Services department is committed to setting new standards for quality, innovation, and profitability in the UAE's real estate market. The division aims to drive a shift towards more thoughtful, well-executed developments that align with market demands and consumer expectations.





MENAFN09092024000070016525ID1108650466