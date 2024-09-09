Cantabil crosses the 550+ store mark with the Grand Opening of four new stores in Delhi

(MENAFN- PR Pundit) National, September 5th, 2024 – Cantabil Retail India Ltd., a leading name in the Indian apparel industry, proudly announces the opening of four new stores in Delhi. These new stores, located in Moti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sagarpur, and Lajpat Nagar, bring Cantabil's total store count to 550 mark nationwide. With these new additions, the brand now boasts an impressive presence with a total of 90+ store across Delhi NCR, solidifying its status as a go-to destination for fashion-conscious consumers.

The new stores are strategically located in the vibrant neighbourhoods of Moti Nagar, Kamla Nagar, Sagarpur, and Lajpat Nagar, catering to the diverse fashion needs of the local communities. Here are the details of each store:

• Moti Nagar Store: Spanning 2,007 sqft., this store is situated at Property No. 30, Najafgarh Road Industrial Area, 110015.

• Kamla Nagar Store: With a spacious 3,850 sqft., this store is located at Property No. 149/150, Block E, Ground Floor and First Floor, 110007. This area is known for its bustling market and is soon to be revamped as part of the Delhi government's initiative to enhance the city's markets.

• Sagarpur Store: Covering 550 sqft., this store is situated at WZ-51, Shop No. 2, Gali No. 14, Vashistha Park, 110046.

• Lajpat Nagar Store: Spanning 1,990 sqft., this store is located at Property No. 1-40, Ground Floor and First Floor, I-40, Lajpat Nagar, 110024. Lajpat Nagar is another market slated for redevelopment, aiming to become a high-end street fashion and one-stop destination for wedding shopping.

These flagship stores provide an extensive range of clothing for men, women, and kids, along with activewear and footwear, making them a one-stop destination for families seeking stylish and affordable fashion.



Commenting on the opening of the new stores in the capital, Mr. Deepak Bansal, Director, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., said, “Crossing the 550-store milestone is a proud moment for us, and these new stores are a step forward in our journey to make quality fashion available to more people. We are thrilled with the opening of our four new stores in Delhi bringing trendy, affordable fashion even closer to our customers. Our latest collections offer something for everyone—from stylish formal wear to comfortable casuals, and from activewear to footwear, all at accessible prices. The opening of these stores marks a significant step in our expansion strategy as we continue to grow our presence across the country. We look forward to welcoming our customers and inviting them to explore what we have to offer.

Cantabil’s commitment to curating stylish and affordable apparel is evident in the meticulous design of these stores, which feature a contemporary layout optimized for a seamless shopping experience, consistently delivering on its promise of offering fashion-forward clothing that caters to the evolving tastes of Indian consumers.

Committed to its vision of making high-quality fashion accessible to everyone, the brand continues its expansion journey with plans to open more stores in the near future.





MENAFN09092024005100011610ID1108650458