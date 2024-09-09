Grieg Seafood ASA (OSE: GSF) - Fixed Income Investor Calls

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grieg Seafood ASA has mandated DNB Markets and Nordea as Global Coordinators and Green Advisors and ABG Sundal Collier as Joint Bookrunner to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on 9 September 2024. Subject to, inter alia, conditions, a NOK denominated senior unsecured green bond issue with a 4-year tenor may follow.

In conjunction with the contemplated bond issue, Grieg Seafood ASA will offer a conditional buyback in GSF01 ESG.

For further information, please contact:

Atle Harald Sandtorv, CFO, Mobile: +47 908 45 252





The information included in this announcement is publicly disclosed in accordance with section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.