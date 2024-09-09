عربي


9/9/2024 2:17:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 9th September 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 6th September 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 12,373
Lowest price per share (pence): 659.00
Highest price per share (pence): 670.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 662.2517

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 72,334,180 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 72,334,180 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 662.2517 12,373 659.00 670.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
06 September 2024 08:45:39 116 670.00 XLON 00297195581TRLO1
06 September 2024 08:45:39 117 670.00 XLON 00297195580TRLO1
06 September 2024 08:46:01 318 670.00 XLON 00297195910TRLO1
06 September 2024 09:03:38 38 668.00 XLON 00297208852TRLO1
06 September 2024 09:03:38 340 670.00 XLON 00297208853TRLO1
06 September 2024 09:03:38 45 670.00 XLON 00297208854TRLO1
06 September 2024 09:26:37 466 667.00 XLON 00297226991TRLO1
06 September 2024 09:35:15 465 663.00 XLON 00297236404TRLO1
06 September 2024 09:59:35 116 663.00 XLON 00297253260TRLO1
06 September 2024 09:59:35 121 663.00 XLON 00297253261TRLO1
06 September 2024 10:00:16 120 663.00 XLON 00297253709TRLO1
06 September 2024 10:20:17 346 663.00 XLON 00297269795TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:10:27 11 662.00 XLON 00297305507TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:10:32 82 662.00 XLON 00297305510TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:10:32 11 662.00 XLON 00297305511TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:09 126 662.00 XLON 00297305555TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:09 115 662.00 XLON 00297305556TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:09 104 662.00 XLON 00297305557TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:13 371 661.00 XLON 00297305558TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:13 364 661.00 XLON 00297305559TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:39 233 659.00 XLON 00297305562TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:39 9 659.00 XLON 00297305563TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:43 122 659.00 XLON 00297305565TRLO1
06 September 2024 11:13:43 242 659.00 XLON 00297305566TRLO1
06 September 2024 12:46:08 125 660.00 XLON 00297308141TRLO1
06 September 2024 12:46:08 124 660.00 XLON 00297308142TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:30:01 4 659.00 XLON 00297309083TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:30:09 362 666.00 XLON 00297309096TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:34:51 66 666.00 XLON 00297309315TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:34:51 98 666.00 XLON 00297309316TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:34:51 357 666.00 XLON 00297309317TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:34:51 98 666.00 XLON 00297309318TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:34:51 286 666.00 XLON 00297309319TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:35:04 167 662.00 XLON 00297309322TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:35:04 8 662.00 XLON 00297309323TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:35:04 179 662.00 XLON 00297309324TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:35:04 118 662.00 XLON 00297309325TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:35:04 117 662.00 XLON 00297309326TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:35:04 167 662.00 XLON 00297309327TRLO1
06 September 2024 13:56:27 88 662.00 XLON 00297309800TRLO1
06 September 2024 14:42:40 87 663.00 XLON 00297311634TRLO1
06 September 2024 14:42:40 29 663.00 XLON 00297311635TRLO1
06 September 2024 14:42:40 115 663.00 XLON 00297311636TRLO1
06 September 2024 14:59:23 118 662.00 XLON 00297312222TRLO1
06 September 2024 14:59:50 115 661.00 XLON 00297312249TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:28:06 120 660.00 XLON 00297313583TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:28:06 119 660.00 XLON 00297313584TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:28:06 240 660.00 XLON 00297313585TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:28:06 600 660.00 XLON 00297313586TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:28:08 34 661.00 XLON 00297313587TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:28:08 1 661.00 XLON 00297313588TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:28:22 38 661.00 XLON 00297313593TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:41:38 122 660.00 XLON 00297314745TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:51:27 2,698 660.00 XLON 00297315411TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:51:27 218 660.00 XLON 00297315412TRLO1
06 September 2024 15:51:27 957 660.00 XLON 00297315413TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


MENAFN09092024004107003653ID1108650448


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

