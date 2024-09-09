عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Update On Strategic Partner Negotiations


9/9/2024 2:17:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see an update from the company as per the attachment

Attachment

  • Strategic Review announcement

MENAFN09092024004107003653ID1108650443


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search