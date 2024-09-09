(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 3 June 2024 and up to and including 31 January 2025. In this period, Jyske will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1.5 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 12/2024 of 7 May 2024. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called“Market Abuse Regulation”. The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 2,501,939 543.59 1,360,028,756 2 September 2024 38,362 544.01 20,869,179 3 September 2024 41,287 539.16 22,260,126 4 September 2024 43,668 536.13 23,411,627 5 September 2024 41,689 536.97 22,385,737 6 September 2024 13,900 529.47 7,359,573 Accumulated under the programme 2,680,845 543.23 1,456,314,997

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,680,845 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.17% of the share capital.

In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment

Share repurchase programme 20240909