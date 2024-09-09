(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 9 (KUNA) --



1977 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem signed a decree-into-law abolishing concessions to the "independent American oil company."



1995 -- The former of commerce Khalifa Al-Ghnaim died at the age of 74. He was a co-founder of the National of Kuwait and the first State of Kuwait Ambassador to Britain. He served as minister of trade in 1963.

1997 -- Failaka Museum transferred relics to Kuwait National Museum after the antiquities have been damaged in the Iraqi aggression on Kuwait in 1990.

2003 -- Arab states unanimously condemned the blatant Iraqi aggression on the State of Kuwait in 1990 and the breaches it perpetrated against the Kuwaiti people such as executions and genocides, including the killing of Kuwaiti prisoners and detainees.

2014 -- United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon designated the Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the leader of humanitarian action and proclaims Kuwait as the center for humanitarian action in appreciation for its profound humanitarian contributions and campaigns throughout the world. (end)

