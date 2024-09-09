China, Russia To Carry Out Naval Military Exercise In Sept.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- China and Russia will be holding a naval exercise this month in the Japan, Okhotsk seas, said a statement on Monday.

According to the Chinese Defense Ministry, the exercise aimed at increasing strategic cooperation between the armies of the two countries in response to common security threats.

It added that naval vessels of both countries would be heading to regions in the Pacific to carry out the fifth round of joint patrol.

The affirmed that China would be partaking in the Russia military exercise the "Ocean 2024". (end)

