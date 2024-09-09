Indian Army Guns Down 2 Militants In Jammu-Kashmir Encounter
NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (KUNA) -- Indian army said on Monday that two militants were killed in a gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir as they foiled an infiltration bid.
The Press Trust of India, citing the Army officials, revealed that the gunfight broke out late Sunday night in the Laam sector of Nowshera as the forces launched an operation after receiving intelligence inputs.
In the gunfight, two heavily armed militants were killed, foiling their infiltration bid.
Bodies of the slain militants and arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site, the Army said.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims, which Islamabad denies. (end)
