Robomarkets Adjusts Its European Business Model, Aiming To Lead In Stock Brokerage

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboMarkets group is announcing strategic changes to its European business model, which are planned to be implemented by the end of 2024.

In a press release, the group stated: "Given the conditions of the European market, we have decided to focus our European operations and expertise on serving primarily stock investors and traders."

As part of this shift, the Frankfurt-based and BaFin-regulated entity, RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, will become the centre for serving European retail clients, concentrating exclusively on stocks, bonds, and ETFs. The Cyprus-based and CySEC-regulated RoboMarkets Ltd will transition to an institutional broker, no longer serving retail clients from early 2025. This change will allow the company to continuously focus on and permanently optimise the technological, execution, and other top-quality aspects of its products.

High-risk and leveraged instruments, such as FX and CFDs, will be fully discontinued and no longer be available through RoboMarkets' European entities from early 2025.

Vanyo Walter, Director of RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH, commented: "The RoboMarkets has strong expertise in IT, liquidity, and other aspects of brokerage, which we aim to leverage to compete effectively in the stock brokerage sector. Our proprietary platform, developed by our IT team and supported by ongoing investments in technology, is designed to benefit our clients and attract more self-directed traders and investors in Europe. Moving forward, RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH will continuously expand its stock offerings and markets, optimise trading conditions, and maintain a stable, competitive, and attractive environment for clients. We believe the market for self-investing and trading in stocks will grow significantly in Europe, and we are committed to becoming one of the leading stockbrokers in the region."

About RoboMarkets group

RoboMarkets Ltd is a European financial brokerage company with CySEC license number 191/13. RoboMarkets provides investment services in many European countries, providing access to proprietary trading platforms for traders working in the financial markets.

RoboMarkets Deutschland GmbH is a BaFin regulated broker with license number 154068. The company is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main.

Logo: