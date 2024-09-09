(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

At IFA 2024, TCL, a leading global brand, continued to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and sustainability. Marking its 14th consecutive year of participation at the event, TCL expanded its presence to feature its two prominent brand initiatives, TCLGreen and TCLArt , capturing significant attention and acclaim during the exhibition.

Highlighting TCLGreen: A Commitment to a Sustainable Future

TCL Showcases Global Brand Initiatives: TCLGreen and TCLArt at IFA 2024

TCL Showcases Global Brand Initiatives: TCLGreen and TCLArt at IFA 2024

Continue Reading

TCLGreen, a global brand initiative dedicated to fostering a greener planet, was prominently showcased at IFA 2024. This campaign promotes green products, green industries, green manufacturing, green finance, and green values. The exhibition featured a unique blend of sustainable art installations and innovative clean energy solutions.

A key highlight was the TCLGreen sculpture, which was initially introduced in Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy, and has since received international recognition, including a Golden A' Design Award in Circular Economy and Regenerative Design, and a Red Dot Design Award for Brands and Communication Design. Crafted from over 1,000 upcycled electronic circuit boards provided by TCL, the sculpture symbolizes the company's dedication to recycling and sustainability. It integrates AI systems and photovoltaic panels to convert daylight into nighttime illumination, combining technology with environmental responsibility.

In 2023, TCL further demonstrated its commitment to sustainable development by implementing 857 energy efficiency projects, earning National Green Factory Status for 15 sites, saving 668 million kWh of energy, and reducing carbon emissions by over 343,000 tons. TCL also received the prestigious EcoVadis 2024 Gold Award for its consistent sustainable practices.

TCLArt: Bridging Technology and Creativity

TCLArt, launched by TCL in 2024, aims to make art more accessible through the power of technology. Using innovative display technology, TCLArt supports the development of art, enhances its societal value, and inspires creativity worldwide. At IFA 2024, TCLArt presented various experiences that seamlessly blended technology with artistic expression.

Among the highlights were the TCL A300 Series NXTFRAME TVs, which combine elegant design with advanced technology. These televisions feature TCL CSOT's latest AG POL technology, which reduces glare and reflections through advanced surface treatment of the screen's polarizer layer, offering a high haze anti-glare effect that is more friendly to the eyes. The high refresh rate ensures smooth motion and low power consumption, making them ideal for high-performance displays. Additionally, the A300 Series NXTFRAME TVs includes AI-powered art creation capabilities, enabling users to generate custom art pieces in just three seconds by selecting a few keywords.

Looking Ahead: Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology

Looking ahead, TCL aims to accelerate its vision of leading the way in delivering intelligent technology solutions that enhance everyday life globally . Through brand initiatives like TCLGreen and TCLArt, TCL continues to integrate sustainability, innovation, and cultural enrichment into its global approach.

TCL, which stands for "The Creative Life," embodies creativity in every aspect of life. Guided by its brand strategy, "Be Global, Be Caring, Be Tech," TCL is dedicated to delivering smart technology solutions that enhance customer experiences.

SOURCE TCL Technology Group Corporation