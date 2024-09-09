Guardian Recovery to Offer Mental health IOP and Corresponding September 27 Open House

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Guardian Recovery Hoboken

Guardian Recovery to Offer Mental IOP and Corresponding September 27 Open House

- Amanda HilzerHOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Guardian Recovery recently launched an intensive outpatient program (IOP) for mental health at its Hoboken location . This program has offered substance use disorder care since it opened roughly 3 years ago. However, in keeping with the mental health needs of the greater Tri-State area, the Hoboken location (as well as the New Brunswick location) now offers a mental health IOP.Redefining mental health care, the IOP framework offers maximum flexibility, allowing clients to live at home while receiving intensive mental health care and maintaining personal responsibilities of work, school, and/or family. Additionally, transportation assistance to and from treatment is provided, eliminating most accessibility issues. In essence, the program enables clients to balance personal obligations with mental wellness commitments.Featuring psychiatric services paired with individual, group, and family therapy, the innovative mental health IOP offers dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), trauma-informed care, and holistic modalities. Plus, clients can opt for a Nutrigenomics report, a genetic test that analyzes DNA to provide information about how an individual's genes and diet can affect their health. The deeply personal and transformative experience empowers clients to embrace wellness and regain control of their lives.To introduce this new offering, Guardian Recovery is excited to offer an open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept., 27, 2024, at 33-41 Newark Street in Hoboken. Staff encourage potential clients, referring physicians and psychiatrists, and all interested parties to drop by anytime between 11 and 2 to talk to staff, tour the facility, enjoy light refreshments, and take in the beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline from the rooftop deck.Amanda Hilzer, Executive Director at both the Hoboken and New Brunswick locations, is excited about the new program and the upcoming open house.“Providing the highest quality services accompanied by the best client and family experience has always been a cornerstone of the Guardian Recovery approach,” she said.“I am thrilled to expand our offerings to those with primary mental health needs throughout New Jersey.”Hilzer also explained that the program offers both online and in-person options.“Our hybrid, flexible model allows for both in-person and virtual clinical experiences, and the curriculum is constantly tailored and adjusted to the treatment needs of the current client census,” she said.“Our treatment team is cohesive, knowledgeable, creative, and flexible, and we work together to provide the most effective treatment for each client.”Guardian Recovery encourages anyone struggling with mental health and/or addiction issues to reach out or visit us to learn more about treatment options, insurance coverage, and more.For more information about Guardian Recovery's Hoboken Mental Health IOP, visit . Or contact Staci James (609-273-7206, ...) or Anthony Justo (973-981-3047, ...).About Guardian RecoveryGuardian Recovery is a national network of behavioral healthcare centers dedicated to providing high-quality addiction and mental health treatment. Our approach combines advanced technology with traditional and holistic therapies to offer personalized care for each client. With a focus on lifelong healing, we meet individuals wherever they are in their recovery journey. Our services include specialized programs for adults and adolescents with comprehensive support for various mental health and addiction issues, ensuring a tailored approach to recovery.

