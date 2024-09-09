Innovenx And Chylyng Join Forces To Leverage Multi-Cloud Management For Next-Gen Aiot Applications Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - Innovenx is pleased to announce that Chylyng Co., Ltd. has deployed its MQloud as an integrated multi-cloud management solution for its Internet of Things (IoT) systems. This collaboration helps Chylyng integrate resources across different cloud environments, effectively manage increasingly complex IoT multi- cloud architectures, and vastly improve operational efficiency and information security.

The proliferation of IoT has profoundly changed the way assets, such as property, facilities, equipment and manpower, is managed. By harnessing cloud computing, IoT systems surpass the limitations of computing power and storage, facilitating seamless device-to-cloud connectivity and enabling effective remote monitoring.



To enhance system resilience, redundancy and compliance with local regulations and data sovereignty requirements, IoT system developers are increasingly connecting their systems to multiple cloud service providers. Meanwhile, a growing number are also choosing to establish hybrid cloud environments for network resilience, data security and privacy considerations.



To help IoT companies better manage complex multi-cloud architectures, MQloud's one- stop multi-cloud management platform offers multiple benefits. The platform simplifies the management and monitoring of IoT systems across different cloud environments through a unified interface and provides cross-cloud cost analysis tools to help allocate resources more economically.



Moreover, MQloud offers robust cost control, resource allocation and billing features that enable users to effortlessly manage resource quotas, set alerts, and halt resource expansion when limits are reached, ensuring cost efficiency and preventing overspending.



"Adopting a multi-cloud strategy has greatly improved the resilience and stability of our AIoT systems while balancing costs and security. However, it has also introduced challenges, particularly in developing SaaS platforms and AIoT cloud applications, such as managing costs, integrating information, and controlling multi-cloud access. Additionally, coordinating resources across multiple cloud platforms proved to be a complex hurdle , " says Dr. Brouse Huang, General Manager of Chylyng Co., Ltd.



"With the introduction of MQloud, our approach to multi-cloud management has since been completely transformed. We can now seamlessly monitor all cloud operations and resources through a single interface, significantly reducing administrative burdens and costs, and streamlining operations for greater efficiency," says Dr. Huang.



Chylyng is currently delivering AIoT cloud processing services for smart cooling towers deployed by Tairone Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd., enabling them to efficiently manage cooling towers distributed across multiple locations. As Tairone expands its business with plans to deploy more smart cooling towers, Chylyng needs a highly scalable and easy-to-manage multi-cloud resource management solution to address the growing AIoT management demands of Tairone and other clients.



As the first project in the Innovenx-Chylyng partnership, MQloud has custom-built a multi- cloud management platform for Tairone's newly installed smart cooling towers after a thorough assessment of their requirements. This platform not only integrates smoothly with the existing cooling tower system but also employs MQloud's "Environment" technology, enabling Chylyng to efficiently manage Tairone's and other clients' network resources on the multi-cloud platform. This set-up allows for flexible resource allocation and greatly enhances system performance.



"As IoT companies like Chylyng expand their IoT product portfolio and operations, they encounter numerous challenges in implementing and managing multi-cloud strategies," says the CTO of Innovenx. "The varying tools and interfaces across cloud providers complicate integration. And while multi-cloud environments support scalability, expanding across platforms demands careful cost and complexity management, as well as addressing latency and data integration issues. Our platform is designed exactly to address these pain points, offering the necessary flexibility, agility, and scalability, while simplifying operational management and cost control."



Innovenx and Chylyng will continue to collaborate on exploring new AIoT solutions, delivering smarter and more flexible resource management experiences to customers, and driving innovation and growth in IoT applications.



Key Advantages of the MǪloud

Resource Integration: Manage cloud resources and accounts on a single platform, providing a granular view of resource allocation and consumption.

Flexibility and Multi-Environment Design: MQloud's "Environment" technology allows flexible management and upgrades of different customer solutions on public clouds, supporting the creation of multiple independent environments.

High Security and Compliance Management: Multi-cloud architecture enhances data security, avoids single points of failure, and ensures compliance with various industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Cross-Cloud Connectivity and Simplified Operations: Automate connections between public and private cloud networks, enabling resource sharing as if on an internal network; simplify operations with a unified interface, and easily deploy services.

Cost Control: Simplified billing management allows users to view the costs and service fees of all cloud environments on a single page. Set quota limits, automatically stop adding new resources when limits are reached, and set alerts for each environment.

Economic Efficiency: No matter how many cloud service providers are used, users only pay for the MQloud platform, simplifying financial processes and reducing operational costs.

For more information, please visit MQloud .

About Innovenx 
Innovenx, a pioneering provider of innovative technology solutions company, is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine cloud architecture and cybersecurity. Renowned for our advanced AI-powered capabilities, our diverse portfolio includes IntelliFend, an exceptionally accurate bot management solution, and MQloud, an intuitive multi-cloud management product. By leveraging deep domain expertise and operational efficiency, Innovenx empowers businesses to excel in an increasingly digital world. Our commitment to excellence and continuous innovation helps our clients and partners achieve outstanding success, positioning Innovenx as a trusted ally for enterprises globally.

About Chylyng 
Chylyng Co., Ltd. specializes in developing and deploying integrated IoT solutions and has established itself as a leading provider of AIoT services, with over 100 successful system integration projects. Leveraging this extensive experience, the company has evolved into a trusted provider of AIoT cloud data aggregation platforms as well as personnel and asset tracking systems. Looking ahead, Chylyng is committed to further deepening and expanding its expertise in AIoT and smart sensing technologies.