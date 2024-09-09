(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 September 2024 - GROW with Singlife ("GROW"), the integrated under leading homegrown services company Singlife , today announces the addition of the Fullerton Lux Funds - Global Absolute Alpha A (SGD) Dist (the "Fund") to its exclusive suite of product offerings. Managed by Fullerton Fund Management ("Fullerton"), the Fund seeks to generate long term positive return, which includes both capital appreciation and income, by providing investors exposure to top growth opportunities across diverse global markets.



The Fund strategy consists of a carefully selected portfolio of approximately 40 global stocks[1], selected by Fullerton's experienced fund managers based on rigorous research and analysis. The Fund seeks to invest in the best available growth opportunities worldwide, free from the constraints of pre-determined sectors or regions.



To manage downside risk, the fund employs a "dynamic beta" strategy using a mix of cash holdings and derivative instruments to help reduce volatility and protect investor capital. On top of that, the Fund employs a quality-centric approach, identifying companies with strong financial health, solid management, and competitive advantages. By reassessing the portfolio and adjusting holdings as needed, this proactive approach enables the fund to adapt to changing market conditions as well as potentially optimise returns while mitigating risk.



Since its inception five years ago, the strategy has consistently performed in the top 10% of its peers, demonstrating a strong track record of delivering returns in the long term[2].



Investors will now have access to an exclusive share class of the Fund on GROW's platform, featuring semi-annual dividend payments, as well as potential additional bonus distributions in strong-performing years[3]. The first dividend is expected to be declared in March 2025 and paid out in April 2025[4].



Farooq Lone, CEO at GROW with Singlife , said: "We are excited to collaborate with Fullerton Fund Management to offer this compelling solution to our clients. The Global Absolute Alpha Fund validates our commitment to providing our clients with access to high-quality investment opportunities. I believe the Fund's dual focus on global growth opportunities on one hand, and downside protection on the other, makes it a compelling addition to our product shelf."



Mark Yuen, Chief Business Development Officer at Fullerton Fund Management , said: "With interest rates expected to trend lower, the environment is becoming more supportive for risk assets, and it's important for investors to seek out opportunities for growth. We're excited to join hands with GROW to offer a timely investment solution that can help our investors navigate the current market landscape. Our previous joint efforts demonstrated the power of our combined expertise, and we believe this latest collaboration will yield even greater value."



The minimum investment amount for the Fund is set at S$200, making it accessible for a wide range of investors. Investors also have the option of using cash or Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) funds.



The Initial public offering (IPO) of the Fullerton Lux Funds - Global Absolute Alpha A (SGD) Dist commences today, 9 September 2024, and will run until to 11 October 2024.



This publication is for information only and your specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs are not considered here. The value of units in the Fund (Class A) and any accruing income from the units may fall or rise. Any past performance, prediction or forecast is not indicative of future or likely performance. Any past payout yields and payments are not indicative of future payout yields and payments. Distributions (if any) may be declared at the absolute discretion of Fullerton Fund Management Company Ltd (UEN: 200312672W) ("Fullerton") and are not guaranteed. Distribution may be declared out of income and/or capital of the Fund (Class A), in accordance with the prospectus. Where distributions (if any) are declared in accordance with the prospectus, this may result in an immediate reduction of the net asset value per unit in the Fund (Class A). Applications must be made on the application form accompanying the prospectus, which can be obtained from Fullerton or its approved distributors. You should read the prospectus and seek advice from a financial adviser before investing. If you choose not to seek advice, you should consider whether the Fund (Class A) is suitable for you. The Fund (Class A) may use or invest in financial derivative instruments. Please refer to the prospectus of the Fund (Class A) for more information. This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.



[1] May change without prior notice.



[2] Morningstar, Fullerton as of 30 June 2024, by comparing the strategy as part of the peer universe, calculated in USD term and dividends reinvested. Peer group refers to funds in the EAA Fund Global Large-Cap Growth Equity universe that are registered for sale in Singapore. Sharpe ratio of strategy is calculated using 3-month Libor as the risk-free rate. Strategy performance numbers are computed before deduction of all fees and deduction of these fees will lower results. This information is strictly for reference only. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. For illustrative purposes only. Strategy is incepted in June 2019.



[3] The Fund seeks to deliver semi-annual distributions to investors. In exceptional performance years, the Fund may potentially disburse bonus distributions.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About GROW with Singlife is an integrated investment platform under the Singlife Group, a leading homegrown financial services company. GROW's platform offers an integrated investment solution that combines intuitive technology with tailored services, and a progressive range of products, alongside insights, tools, and support, to enable advisers to provide more meaningful and impactful advice to their clients. We are committed to supporting our employees, financial advisers, and end clients with care, consideration, and compassion at every step of their financial life journey.



About Fullerton Fund Management ("Fullerton") is an active investment specialist, focused on optimising investment outcomes and enhancing investor experience.



We help clients, including government entities, sovereign wealth funds, pension plans, insurance companies, private wealth and retail, from the region and beyond, to achieve their investment objectives through our suite of solutions. Our expertise encompasses equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives and treasury management, across public and private markets.



As an active manager, we place strong emphasis on performance, risk management and investment insights. Incorporated in 2003, Fullerton is headquartered in Singapore, and has associated offices in Shanghai, Jakarta, and Brunei. Fullerton is part of a multi-asset management group, Seviora, a holding company established by Temasek. Income Insurance, a leading Singapore insurer, is a minority shareholder of Fullerton. About Singlife is a leading homegrown financial services company, offering consumers a better way to financial freedom. Through innovative, technology-enabled solutions and a wide range of products and services, Singlife provides consumers control over their financial wellbeing at every stage of their lives.



In addition to a comprehensive suite of insurance plans, employee benefits, partnerships with financial adviser channels and bancassurance, Singlife offers investment and advisory solutions through its platform. It also offers the Singlife Account, a mobile-first insurance savings plan.



Singlife is the exclusive insurance provider for the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs and Public Officers Group Insurance Scheme. Singlife is also an official signatory of the United Nations Principles for Sustainable Insurance and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, affirming its commitment to finding a better way to sustainability.



The merger of Aviva Singapore and Singlife was announced in September 2020 and created one of the largest homegrown financial services companies in Singapore in a deal valued at S$3.2 billion. It was the largest insurance deal in Singapore at the time.



Singlife was subsequently acquired by Sumitomo Life in March 2024, one of Japan's leading life insurers, which valued Singlife at S$4.6 billion, making the transaction one of the largest insurance deals in Southeast Asia.

