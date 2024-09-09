Kolkata Rape, Murder Case: Victim's Parents Accuse Cops Of 'Covering Up Crime'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata rape-murder case latest update: The parents of the RG Kar rape-murder case victim on Sunday evening accused the of attempting to cover up the crime.

While protesting against the heinous crime, the parents of the victim declared they would be compelled to“snatch” justice for their daughter.

According to a report by the Times of India, the R G Kar victim's father remarked that the widespread public suppor t had given them the strength to fight for justice.

| How Kolkata rape-murder victim spent last few hours at RG Kar Hospital

“Justice will not come easily. We have to fight for it. This will not be possible without everyone's support,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.

'Whenever I think...I shudder'

The victim's mother expressed profound anguish, saying she was haunted by the thought of her daughter's suffering before her death.

“Whenever I think about the torment and pain my daughter endured that night, I shudder. She had aspirations to serve society. Now, all these protesters are like my children,” she said, reported PTI.

| Kolkata doctor case Supreme Court to hear RG Kar doctor death case today

The victim's mother further criticised the Kolkata police for their lack of assistance. She further stated that there might have been some hope, but the police did not cooperate from the beginning of the case.

“Instead, they attempted to cover up the crime and tampered with evidence,” she said, reported TOI.

The young doctor's body was discovered in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9, 2024, with an autopsy confirming rape and assault. She had approximately 25 internal and external injuries.

| Kolkata rape, murder case: West Bengal CM urges Jawhar Sircar to not resign

So far, the police have arrested Sanjay Ro , a civic volunteer who was spotted entering the hall at 4:03 am. Sandip Roy, the college's ex-principal, has also been taken into custody on graft charges, and the CBI is probing the case further.