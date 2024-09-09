Desi-Twist Of 'Nacho-Nacho' To Boost Kamala Harris's US Presidential Campaign

(MENAFN- Live Mint) It is election season in the United States, and Kamala Harris's Party is leaving no stone unturned to boost its prospects in the presidential against Donald Trump's Party. The Democratic Party has released a new campaign based on the famous song 'Nacho Nacho' to woo Indian-origin American citizens.



Kamala Harris's campaign anthem is based on Hindi version of 'Natu Natu', the Oscar-winning song from Telugu superhit 'RRR'. The campaign also features Indian-origin Americans showing their support for Kamala Harris.

The song's massive popularity beyond India will also help amplify the message seeking support for Harris from a larger South Asian voter base in the US.



