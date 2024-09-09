Kerala Govt Halts Appeal Against Actor-MLA Mukesh's Anticipatory Bail In Rape Case

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kochi: In a move to shield Kollam MLA Mukesh, the LDF in Kerala has opted not to appeal the court's decision granting him anticipatory bail in a rape case. Initially, the government had intended to approach the High Court and challenge the lower court's ruling. The state government has prevented the filing of an appeal against the Ernakulam Sessions Court's order granting bail. The intervention by the Home Department came while preparations were underway to file an appeal in the High Court.

An appeal petition against Mukesh's anticipatory bail had already been prepared when the government made this unexpected intervention. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) maintains that an appeal should be filed in Mukesh's case. Concerns are being raised that if an appeal is not allowed in Mukesh's case, the same may happen with actor-producer Edavela Babu's anticipatory bail as well. The government's decision not to appeal is leading to accusations that they are protecting Mukesh.

The SIT believes that the anticipatory bail granted by the Sessions Court could hinder the ongoing investigation. Despite this, the government intervened and halted the plan to file the appeal, even as the SIT was preparing to proceed with it, pointing out the potential impact on the investigation. An FIR was filed against Mukesh under Section 376 of the IPC.

In the rape case filed by an actress, both Mukesh and actor Edavela Babu were granted anticipatory bail on September 5 by the Ernakulam Sessions Court. Mukesh's bail came with conditions, including that he must not leave Kerala and must cooperate with the investigation. Mukesh's lawyer expressed satisfaction, stating that this was the first step in the journey to prove the truth.

Mukesh has dismissed the rape allegations made by the actress from Aluva, calling the complaint a fabrication. He argued that the complaint, lodged 15 years after the alleged incident, had ulterior motives. Mukesh also claimed that the actress had demanded money from him and attempted to blackmail him. The case against actor Idavela Babu involves accusations of offering the actress membership in the film association "AMMA" in exchange for sexual favors.



Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail plea submitted by actor Siddique in the same rape case has been postponed to September 13 for consideration by the High Court, which has also asked the government to respond on that day.