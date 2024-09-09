Vikas Sethi Passes Away At 48, How Did The Actor Die?

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Vikas Sethi, best known for TV programs and his role as Robbie in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' passed away at 48.

