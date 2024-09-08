Robotics And Automation Actuators Market Poised To Garner Maximum Revenues During 2023 - 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robotics and Actuators Size

Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Expected to Witness Sustainable Growth Over 2032

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research, titled, "Robotics and Automation Actuators Market ," The robotics and automation actuators market was valued at $13.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $45.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2032.Request for Sample PDF:Robotics and automation actuators are devices that are used in robotic and automated systems to control movement, apply force, or perform specific actions. These actuators are a critical component of robotic and automated machinery, enabling machines to perform precise and repetitive tasks with accuracy and efficiency. There are different types of robotics and automation actuators, each with unique capabilities and applications. These actuators can be classified based on their source of energy, such as hydraulic, pneumatic, electric, piezoelectric, or magnetic. Each type of actuator has its advantages and disadvantages, and the selection of the appropriate actuator type depends on the specific requirements of the robotic or automated system.For example, electric actuators are commonly used in robotic arms used in medical procedures or micro-assembly robots that require precise and accurate positioning. Pneumatic actuators are frequently used in pick-and-place robots or assembly line robots, while hydraulic actuators are often used in heavy-duty industrial robots that require high power and force. Piezoelectric actuators are commonly used in nanorobotics or microscopy that require precise positioning, while magnetic actuators are used in high-speed and precise positioning applications, such as robotics or linear motors.The robotics and automation actuators market analysis is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for industrial robots, process enhancement ability in 3D printing using linear actuators, and a surge in the use of robots in the healthcare and transportation sector. An increase in demand for industrial robots that use actuators has been witnessed. They are used in robotics to control the movement of the robot's various components, such as its arms, legs, and grippers. As more factories and manufacturing facilities automate their processes, manufacturers require robots that can perform complex tasks with precision and speed. Actuators are a key component of these robots, as they enable precise control of the robot's movements. They are used in robotics to control the movement of the robot's various components, such as its arms, legs, and grippers. Furthermore, the increased demand for industrial robots using actuators is the growing need for flexibility in manufacturing. Soft actuators allow robots to perform a wide range of movements and actions, which makes them ideal for handling a variety of different tasks. This flexibility is particularly important in industries where production processes are constantly changing and evolving. In addition, the decreasing cost of actuators has made them more accessible to a wider range of industries. As the technology behind actuators has improved, their cost has come down, making them a more affordable option for many businesses. Therefore, the increasing demand for industrial robots using actuators is driven by the need for automation, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness in modern manufacturing processes during the forecast period.Get a Customized Research Report @Additionally, during the forecast period, the robotics and automation actuators market is anticipated to increase the use of intelligent actuators for robotics and industrial automation. On the other hand, growth in the robotics and automation actuators market is expected to be restrained by high installation costs.The robotics and automation actuators market is segmented based on type, actuation, end-use industries, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into rotary, and linear. In 2022, the linear segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, and it is anticipated to acquire major market share till 2032. Based on actuation, the market is segregated into electrical, mechanical, hydraulic, and pneumatic. The pneumatic segment acquired the largest share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Based on end-use industries, the market is segregated into oil and gas, chemicals and cpi, water and wastewater, paper and pulp, mining, automotive, food and beverages, and others. The automotive segment acquired the largest share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032.Region-wise, the robotics and automation actuators market trends are analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). Europe remains a significant participant in the robotics and automation actuators market.Enquiry Before Buying:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY. The robotics and automation actuators market growth is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for automation across various industries, advancements in robotics technology, and the need for precise control in industrial processes.. Other factors driving the growth of the robotics and automation actuators market share include the increasing use of automation in the healthcare industry for surgeries and patient care, the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, and the increasing adoption of industrial IoT (IIoT) for process optimization with the help of industrial automation actuators.. Pneumatic is expected to be the fastest-growing market for robotics and automation actuators market size, driven by the increasing demand for automation in rural areas in countries such as China, India, and Japan.. The robotics and automation actuators market is highly competitive, with several major players operating globally. To remain competitive, companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expanding their distribution networks.The key players profiled in the report include ABB Ltd, Altra Industrial Motion (Regal Rexnord), Crane Holdings, Co., Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, IMI, MISUMI Group Inc., Moog, Rockwell Automation, and SMC Corporation Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the robotics and automation actuators industry.About Us:Allied Market Research is a top provider of market intelligence that offers reports from leading technology publishers. Our in-depth market assessments in our research reports take into account significant technological advancements in the sector. In addition to other areas of expertise, AMR focuses on the analysis of high-tech systems and advanced production systems. We have a team of experts who compile thorough research reports and actively advise leading businesses to enhance their current procedures. Our experts have a wealth of knowledge on the topics they cover. Also, they use a variety of tools and techniques when gathering and analyzing data, including patented data sources.

