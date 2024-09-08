عربي


IEC Launches Special Platform To Follow Elections Results

9/8/2024 11:04:39 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 8 (Petra) -- The Independent Election Commission (IEC) has launched a special platform to publish the results of the 2024 parliamentary elections.
The results will be published as soon as they are released on , after the closing of the ballot boxes at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and the start of the counting phase.
The IEC stressed that launching the site before polling day as a legal entitlement stems from its desire to broadcast results in a transparent manner.

Jordan News Agency

