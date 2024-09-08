Dr Thani Re-Elected As OCA Vice-President For West Asia

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Committee (QOC) on Sunday participated in the 44th Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly in

New Delhi.

Second Vice-President of the QOC Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman al-Kuwari was re-elected as the OCA Vice-President for West Asia for 2024-2028.

Also, Director of Marketing and International Co-operation Sector at the QOC Shiekha Asmaa bint Thani al-Thani was appointed as Vice-Chair of the OCA Gender Equity Committee.

First Vice-President of QOC Mohammed Yousef al-Mana led the delegation at the meeting along with Second Vice-President of the QOC Dr Thani bin Abdulrahman al-Kuwari and Secretary-General of the QOC and OCA Vice-President to the Doha 2030 Asian Games Jassim bin Rashid

al-Buainain.

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh was unanimously elected president of the OCA.

During the meeting, the final report of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games was presented and the topics on the agenda were discussed, which would enhance joint Asian action in the sports field and advance the Asian Olympic movement.

Noting that the 2023 edition was the biggest in Asian Games history - 11,830 athletes and 5,711 team officials from the 45 NOCs participated - the report highlighted the post Games rewards for Hangzhou in terms of civil and sports infrastructure.

A progress report for the 2026 Asian Games, to be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan was also tabled.

