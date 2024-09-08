Khiladi To Dhadkan: 5 Must-Watch Akshay Kumar Movies From The 90S

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore these iconic Akshay Kumar films from the 90s, showcasing his versatile roles, from action-packed dramas to memorable comedies and romantic classics.

This action-packed film marked Akshay Kumar's rise as a leading Bollywood star, featuring high-stakes drama and thrilling stunts that cemented his reputation in the industry.





As a sequel to Khiladi, this film showcases Akshay Kumar's dynamic action skills and versatility, weaving a gripping story of crime and justice.





Akshay Kumar delivers a powerful performance in this intense drama, playing a complex role entangled in a gripping narrative of revenge, justice, and moral dilemmas.





In this beloved comedy, Akshay Kumar shines as a bumbling yet endearing character, contributing to the film's legendary status with his impeccable timing and humor.





Often remembered as a 90s gem, this romantic drama features Akshay Kumar in a compelling role, exploring themes of love, sacrifice, and emotional conflict with great depth.